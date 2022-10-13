ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Working Out? Try This Legal 'Performance-Enhancing Drug'

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBt8N_0iY5VZpt00

The playwright and poet William Congreve once said that "music hath charms to soothe a savage breast", but how much time did he spend in the gym?

When you're working out and you want to burn up those calories, you want tunes that'll kick your inner savage into overdrive.

A 2013 article in Scientific American said that music during a workout distracts people from pain and fatigue, elevates mood, increases endurance, reduces perceived effort and may even promote metabolic efficiency.

'A Legal Performance-Enhancing Drug'

"When listening to music, people run farther, bike longer and swim faster than usual—often without realizing it," the publication said, noting that an expert on the psychology of exercise music said one could think of music as "a type of legal performance-enhancing drug."

And a 2019 study in the journal Psychology of Sport & Exercise found that upbeat music helped give people the motivation they needed for high-intensity workouts.

When participants listened to upbeat, motivational music, the study found, their heart rates and peak power output were higher than when they listened to a podcast or no audio at all.

The people at Fitness Volt decided to do a little research into the music-muscle connection.

The online sports resource analyzed 5,440 songs from Spotify’s (SPOT) most popular workout playlists to determine the artists who feature the most.

'Hot In It'

Sweatin' to the Oldies? C'mon, man, that's old school. Keep up with the times.

"The similarities between the most played artists reveals that there are certain genres and artists that are particularly popular to accompany exercise," Fitness Volt said.

"The study shows which artists people choose to listen to for their workout, crowning rappers, DJs and electro musicians the most favored.”

Yeah, you're not likely to switch on the easy-listening sounds when you want to bench-press 300 pounds or tear it up on the treadmill.

So who was No. 1 with a bullet on the workout hit parade?

Well, it turns out that Tiesto, the Dutch DJ and music producer, was at the top of the chart.

Of the songs that were analyzed, Tiësto -- who was voted "the Greatest DJ of All Time" by Mix magazine in a 2010-2011 poll -- featured 51 times with common songs, including "Hot In It" and "The Motto"

Rap artist Drake came in second, featuring 49 times in the analysis with songs such as "Massive" and "Chicago Freestyle."

'What Would You Do'

David Guetta ranks as the third most popular artist in the U.S. for workouts, featuring 41 times in Spotify’s workout playlists.

Placing fourth is Joel Corry who has featured 30 times. The most common songs include "What Would You Do," popping up eight times, and "OUT OUT."

And ranking as the fifth most popular artist in U.S. workout playlists is Alesso, whose most common song featured is "Words."

The remaining names on the top 10 are Jack Harlow, Lil Baby, Swedish House Mafia and DaBaby, who were tied for the eighth spot; Armin van Buuren, and coming in at No. 10 was -- drumroll, please -- Alok.

Now you're ready to hit the gym. And when you get home and you're feeling tired, remember that studies have shown relaxing music can improve your sleep by slowing your breathing and quieting your nervous system.

Maybe William Congreve was on to something after all.

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

Eating Dinner At This Time Is Best For Weight Loss, Finds New Study

A new study compared a late dinner and an early one, showing why the latter was better for maintaining weight and keeping people more energized. Eating late has long been linked with weight gain, without much knowledge as to why. Now, a new study might explain why this happens, and why having an early dinner might be helpful for staying healthy and promoting weight loss.
The Independent

How TikTok turned the diabetes drug Ozempic into a diet pill

It’s the sign of any must-have product on TikTok: the item sails through the air, caught by eager hands. The latest is Ozempic, a diet drug that has been hashtagged on the app some 350 million times. Young women smile to the camera as they catch their dose. They pull injection pens from their packets. Push the needle into their stomachs. And then share how many more pounds they hope to shed over the coming week. In recent times, the diabetes treatment began to be prescribed “off-label” for weight loss – and is available for purchase without a prescription. Its...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
technologynetworks.com

The Exercise That Prolongs Life

In this video, Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses a type of high-intensity exercise, how to do it, and how often you should incorporate it into your workout routine. He also discusses the relevant anatomy and the physiological adaptations and benefits on the heart and other cardiovascular structures.
TODAY.com

Are bananas healthy? A dietitian explains the health benefits

Bananas are one of the most popular fresh fruits in the world. Not only are they naturally sweet and affordable, they are also packed with nutrients. Although bananas get a bad reputation for their high sugar and starch content, this tasty tropical fruit is loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, fiber and prebiotics. Not to mention bananas can replace sugar in many baked goods. Here are a few more reasons you should add bananas to your eating plan and simple ways to use them.
boxrox.com

How to Burn Fat for 23 Hours Straight (Transform your Body)

Learn how to burn fat for 23 hours straight with these tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you ever wondered how to burn fat for 23 hours straight or even just how to see fast fat loss, then you are going to want to watch this video. You see, getting rid of the fat around the waist is both easier and harder than you think. It’s easier if you actually know what to focus on, and here’s a hint, your workouts are not it. It’s harder because the commitment required to get the rest of this right, your nutrition, is a much bigger ask.”
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Bet Big (and Maybe Got the Metaverse Very Wrong)

Mark Zuckerberg is beginning to see the light. The Meta Platforms (META) CEO has been having a rough time since he turned his attention toward the metaverse, a network of 3D virtual worlds. He went so far as to change his parent company's name to Meta Platforms from Facebook. He...
healthcanal.com

Are Cashews Good For You? Health Benefits, Nutrition, Diet & Risks 2022

The cashew is technically not a tree nut. The correct label is a drupe[1], a fruit with inside “flesh” and an outside shell that cover a seed inside. The cashew tree is a tropical tree of which cashews are the seeds of the cashew “apple.” It is known as caju in several languages, which basically means “nut that produces itself.”
technologynetworks.com

New Type of Pushup Fuels Metabolism for Hours, Even While Sitting

From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little,” comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
TheStreet

For WhatsApp, Zuckerberg Has Plans -- but Not the Obvious One

Social-media giant Meta Platforms (META) is going through a very tough time. The parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp is being mocked and is watching the bond of trust with investors crumble day by day. Meta shares are down 62.3% since January, reflected in a fall in market value of nearly $570 billion.
SHAPE

The Ultimate Guide to Strength Training

Whether you're a dedicated runner, a regular in the front row of your local cycling studio, or a newly obsessed pickleball fan, you know the benefits that exercise can have on your cardiovascular system and mental health. But if you're focusing your fitness routine only on cardio, you're missing out on all of the upsides of strength training. The idea of picking up a set of dumbbells or trying a new weight machine might be intimidating, but strength training is an important part of a well-rounded fitness routine and offers many more benefits than just muscle gains.
psychologytoday.com

A Personal Note on Aging

Combatting the assault of ageism requires that we see the beauty, power, and blessings that come with it. Letting go of focusing on our hopes for a forever youth can be freeing. Many of us have learned to look at our past for the causes of our suffering, but we...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
89K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy