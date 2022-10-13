The Hawaii Island Veterans Memorial Inc (HIVM) announced the East Hawaii Jazz & Blues Festival will return this year at a reduced capacity and in a new venue. The 8th Annual festival kicks off on Oct. 30, at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel with 10 acts on multiple stages and additional performances at the hotel and around town through Black and White Night on Nov. 4. Ticket info can be found below.

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO