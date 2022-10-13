Read full article on original website
East Hawaii Jazz & Blues Festival Returns October 30
The Hawaii Island Veterans Memorial Inc (HIVM) announced the East Hawaii Jazz & Blues Festival will return this year at a reduced capacity and in a new venue. The 8th Annual festival kicks off on Oct. 30, at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel with 10 acts on multiple stages and additional performances at the hotel and around town through Black and White Night on Nov. 4. Ticket info can be found below.
Community meeting scheduled to discuss proposed improvements at Waiākea Uka Park in Hilo
The community is invited to a meeting about proposed improvements at a Hilo park. Hawai’i County Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy and state Rep. Richard Onishi will host the meeting at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Stanley Costales Waiākea Uka Gym. The meeting will focus on the draft environmental assessment for implementation of the Waiākea Uka Park Master Plan.
Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo in Hilo closed because of power outage
Those planning to visit a zoo in Hilo today unfortunately will have to reschedule their trip. The Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens is closed because of a power outage originating on Stainback Highway. The zoo will remain closed until power is restored. Zoo staff are caring for the animals...
Pahala Post Office Lobby Closed After Friday’s Earthquakes
PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - Although the Pahala Post Office retail lobby will be closed temporarily due to the Mauna Loa earthquakes, PO Box services will not be impacted. (BIVN) – The retail lobby of the Pahala Post Office will be closed indefinitely, following Friday’s moderate earthquakes under the southeast flank of Mauna Loa.
Visit Hilo: Da Phatt Box
In an effort to keep trying new places in Hilo, I suggested we try Da Phat Boxx - a food cart that frequently operates by Kai Store. They offer a small menu of local-style dishes. The Char Siu Smoked Meat was good, but I wish they put onions. Smoked meat...
Portion of Napo’opo’o Road closed for several hours on Big Island
The Hawai’i Police Department advises you to AVOID Napo’opo’o Road in Captain Cook, due to a vehicle crash. Napo’opo’o Road, between Leke Pl. and Two Track Dr., is closed and will require a detour of traffic for the next several hours. Drive with caution.
Hawaiʻi Moves To Address Nursing Faculty Shortage
HAWAIʻI - Of the $1.75 million being released to support nursing programs statewide, $532,150 is going to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. (BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi is set to receive state funds in order to fill needed instructor positions in order to graduate more nurses to meet the workforce demands of the state.
Teen dies after collision in Captain Cook area
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified the 18-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the incident took place on Napo’opo’o Road when Maui Ellis-Noa ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a large tree. Ellis-Noa was then taken to a hospital […]
Firefighters extinguish blaze at structure in Puna
Firefighters extinguished a structure fire late Saturday night in Puna. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, seven units responded to an 11:19 p.m. alarm of a blaze at a one-story structure near the intersection of Flower and O‘ahu roads in Pāhoa. Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure fully involved in flames.
The heat is on: Record high temperature recorded in Hilo this week
You know it’s hot when you don’t even have to move to break a sweat. A new record high temperature of 89 degrees was recorded Monday at Hilo International Airport, surpassing the previous record of 88 degrees set in 1987 and tied in 1988 and 2020. And, itʻs...
United Airlines to Suspend Hilo, Hawaii Route
DALLAS – United Airlines (UA) filed plans over the weekend to discontinue service to Hilo, Hawaii, effective January 7. The UA service cut to Hilo International Airport (ITO) was first spotted in Cirium timetables and later verified by a carrier official to thepointsguy.com. Historically, UA has flown to ITO...
Decomposed body discovered in Big Island home
Police think foul play could be involved in the death of a male victim whose badly decomposing body was discovered Tuesday afternoon at a Puna home on the Big Island. Hawai‘i Island police are investigating after Puna patrol officers responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a residence on Lehua Street in Mountain View and discovered the decomposing body on a floor inside.
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
Hawaii Island police close portion of Napo’opo’o Road following vehicle crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Napo’opo’o Road in Captain Cook. The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Sunday. Motorists are advised to avoid lanes between Leke Pl. and Two Track Drive. Hawaii Island police say the area will be closed for several...
Traffic Alert Update: Kanoelehua Avenue has been reopened Sunday night
Update: The crash has been cleared and the roads have reopened. Original alert: Due to a vehicle crash, motorists are advised to avoid Kanoelehua Avenue between Lanikaula Street and Kawili Street in Hilo until about 9 p.m Sunday. The Puna bound lanes (south) of Kanoelehua Avenue will be detoured down...
Police: Speed a factor a single-car crash that left Kona teen dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 18-year-old male has died following a single-vehicle collision on Hawaii Island. The teen was traveling west on Napo’opo’o Road in Captain Cook around 9:15 a.m. He has been identified as Maui Kamokukaulanaina Easton Marley Ellis-Noa. Ellis-Noa was in a gray 2005 Ford F-150 pickup...
Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the badly composed body discovered on Tuesday at a residence in Mountain View. Officials said identified the victim as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of a Lehua Street address, in Mountain View. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. on...
18-year-old dies from injuries sustained in crash in Captain Cook
An 18-year-old male died Sunday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision on Nāpo‘opo‘o Road in Captain Cook, according to the Hawaiʻi Police Department. The teen has been positively identified as Maui Kamokukaulanaina Easton Marley Ellis-Noa. Police responded to a call at 9:18 a.m. on Oct....
Experts say a Mauna Loa eruption will happen in the future
HAWAII COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is closely monitoring the Mauna Loa volcano for any changes. Officials said they cannot pinpoint an exact time when it might erupt, however they are anticipating a potential eruption.
Vehicle crash closes portion of Kanoelehua Avenue
The Hawaii Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Kanoelehua Avenue between Lanikaula and Kawili streets.
