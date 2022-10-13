Read full article on original website
Whoa! This Crazy Texas Bridge Made The Scariest Bridges In America List
I'm not surprised that this TEXAS bridge is on a list of SCARIEST bridges in America!. So, if you google the steepest bridge in Texas, this bridge comes up! The Rainbow Bridge is located in Port Arthur Texas. Many drivers who have been on the bridge consider it the 'scariest' bridge in Texas.
10 Amazon Products to Keep Lubbock Pets Cozy this Fall
As the leave change and the pumpkins are carved, the weather cools down to finally feel like fall. While you bundle up in cozy sweaters, enjoy pumpkin spice lattes, and turn on the heater, don't forget about your furry friend that also deserves a great fall experience. Keep scrolling for 10 products you can find on Amazon to give your pet the ultimate cozy fall.
Hilarious Video Shows Dog Petrified of Fake Creepy Black Cats
A hilarious video a Texas family posted is blowing up the internet. At first glance, you simply see Halloween decorations in the front yard of this Texas home. However, if you take a closer look, you will notice one of the decorations is not a prop at all. OH, HELLO...
