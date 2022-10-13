Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Extended closure of Fourth Street in Fulton starts Tuesday
An extended closure of KY 1718/Fourth Street in Fulton starts Tuesday. Fourth Street will be closed between Carr Street and Mears Street to allow the Harris Fork Branch Culvert to be torn out and replaced. Only local traffic will be allowed on each side of the worksite. There's no set...
westkentuckystar.com
Section of KY 780 closed for bridge work
A section of KY 780 just south of Clinton in Hickman County is now closed until further notice. This closure of KY 780 near the 3.8 mile marker is to allow decking to be replaced on the Bayou De Chien Bridge. There will be no marked detour. No vehicles will...
whopam.com
Freeze Watch issued for Monday night, dry conditions continue
Cold and mostly dry weather are in the forecast in the coming days and nights and a Freeze Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Paducah for 9 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say low temperatures will dip into the mid-20’s early Tuesday morning and...
westkentuckystar.com
Freeze warning tonight
The National Weather Service in Paducah continues its freeze warning tonight. Clear skies will allow subfreezing temperatures as low as 25. The warning, officially from 9pm until 9am Tuesday morning, is for frost and freeze conditions that could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and also possible damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
radionwtn.com
Milling & Paving Of Paris City Streets Next Week
Paris, Tenn.–The City of Paris Street Department will begin milling and paving the week of October 17, 2022 and will continue until all streets listed below have been completed. Anticipated completion date is October 31, 2022 (weather permitting). Milling/Paving Paving Only. Irvine Street Wall Street. Irvine Street Brooks Street.
westkentuckystar.com
Carlisle County Sheriff addresses recent speeding complaints
Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert is addressing recent complaints of speeding and careless driving on HWY 1377. Gilbert posted to Facebook Friday that the Sheriff's Office had received several complaints of speeding that center around travel both before and after school. Gilbert said the complaints identify both student and adult drivers.
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
westkentuckystar.com
City working with group on Paducah preservation projects
The City of Paducah recently signed a contract with Rhodes Heritage Group to begin developing a plan of recommendations for preserving and stewarding several historic and cultural assets in Paducah. They include the Hotel Metropolitan, Stuart Nelson Park and the legacy of Dr. Stuart Nelson, Columbia Theatre, and Oscar Cross’...
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
kbsi23.com
Graves County residents near KY 408 warned of spreading field fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff’s Department are notifying residents near KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading toward homes. KSP Post 1 was notified of a field fire on KY 2194 West...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday
A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
westkentuckystar.com
Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah
Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
westkentuckystar.com
Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties
Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
westkentuckystar.com
Terroristic threatening arrest Monday at McCracken County Alternative School
A student at McCracken County Alternative School was arrested for making a threat at school. A school resource officer alerted the McCracken County Sheriff's Office about a student allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. Students and other possible witnesses were interviewed about the threat and several students were...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man facing drug charges following weekend traffic stop
A Martin man is facing drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Sharon. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Carlton is charged with Possession of Schedule I, II, and VI Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after being stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings early Saturday morning on Mt. Vernon Road in Sharon after he was observed swerving on the road.
kbsi23.com
Graves County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying burglary suspect
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on camera after a burglary at the Graves County Road Department. Items were stolen and property was damaged at the Graves County Road Department located on North 15th...
radionwtn.com
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
