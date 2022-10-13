ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, KY

Extended closure of Fourth Street in Fulton starts Tuesday

An extended closure of KY 1718/Fourth Street in Fulton starts Tuesday. Fourth Street will be closed between Carr Street and Mears Street to allow the Harris Fork Branch Culvert to be torn out and replaced. Only local traffic will be allowed on each side of the worksite. There's no set...
FULTON, KY
Section of KY 780 closed for bridge work

A section of KY 780 just south of Clinton in Hickman County is now closed until further notice. This closure of KY 780 near the 3.8 mile marker is to allow decking to be replaced on the Bayou De Chien Bridge. There will be no marked detour. No vehicles will...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
Freeze warning tonight

The National Weather Service in Paducah continues its freeze warning tonight. Clear skies will allow subfreezing temperatures as low as 25. The warning, officially from 9pm until 9am Tuesday morning, is for frost and freeze conditions that could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and also possible damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PADUCAH, KY
Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
Milling & Paving Of Paris City Streets Next Week

Paris, Tenn.–The City of Paris Street Department will begin milling and paving the week of October 17, 2022 and will continue until all streets listed below have been completed. Anticipated completion date is October 31, 2022 (weather permitting). Milling/Paving Paving Only. Irvine Street Wall Street. Irvine Street Brooks Street.
PARIS, TN
Carlisle County Sheriff addresses recent speeding complaints

Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert is addressing recent complaints of speeding and careless driving on HWY 1377. Gilbert posted to Facebook Friday that the Sheriff's Office had received several complaints of speeding that center around travel both before and after school. Gilbert said the complaints identify both student and adult drivers.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
City working with group on Paducah preservation projects

The City of Paducah recently signed a contract with Rhodes Heritage Group to begin developing a plan of recommendations for preserving and stewarding several historic and cultural assets in Paducah. They include the Hotel Metropolitan, Stuart Nelson Park and the legacy of Dr. Stuart Nelson, Columbia Theatre, and Oscar Cross’...
PADUCAH, KY
Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday

A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
LYON COUNTY, KY
Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah

Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
PADUCAH, KY
Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties

Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Martin man facing drug charges following weekend traffic stop

A Martin man is facing drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Sharon. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Carlton is charged with Possession of Schedule I, II, and VI Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after being stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings early Saturday morning on Mt. Vernon Road in Sharon after he was observed swerving on the road.
MARTIN, TN
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY

