Doylestown, PA

Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say

EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
EASTON, PA
Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in lower Bucks County are investigating what they call a "disgusting act," political campaign signs being booby-trapped with razor blades. Police in Upper Makefield Township say one resident's fingers got sliced while removing a sign put on private property without permission. That sign and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton

EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
EASTON, PA
Police still searching for person who shot, killed former NFL player in Berks

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are searching for the person who shot and killed a former NFL player outside a bar. It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant and the connected hotel. We talked with a clerk at the hotel who said she saw the commotion as she was getting into work.
Halloween parade marches through Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - People in Quakertown got into the spooky season during the annual Halloween parade. The Lions Club hosted its 53rd annual parade Sunday. The festivities started on Sixth and Juniper streets, and ended on Third Street. There were marching bands, candy, costumes, and lots of spooky, family fun.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Bear roaming through Palmer Township

PALMER TWP., Pa. - An unwanted guest was spotted in a neighborhood in Palmer Township, Northampton County, police said. "We were notified Saturday morning that a bear was out and about overnight Friday into Saturday," said Palmer Township Police Officer Jim Alercia. Alercia said they are working with the game...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Police asking residents not to keep belongings inside unattended vehicles

NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. -- Police in Chester County are asking residents to not leave valuables inside of their parked cars. There have been numerous reports of thefts from inside both locked and unlocked cars in and around the area, said North Coventry Township police. Police are asking that people...
Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
1 dead after fire in Reading apartment

READING, Pa. - A man is dead after a fire in Reading over the weekend. Adam Weis, 33, died at the hospital late Saturday night, shortly after the fire was reported, said the Berks County Coroner's Office. He had thermal burns over 95% of his body and suffered from smoke...
READING, PA
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night

PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Marion Street apartment fire leaves building uninhabitable

READING, Pa. -- A fire at an apartment in Reading left the entire building uninhabitable. Flames broke out in the 900 block of Marion Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the fire started in a first-floor apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the building is uninhabitable until repairs...
READING, PA
1 hurt after fire damages home near Slatington

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in northern Lehigh County on Monday. It was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Quincy Court, in the Glencrest mobile home park in Washington Township, south of Slatington. Crews struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene, as smoke was seen...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Boyertown hosts fall festival

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown had some Halloween fun on Sunday. They held their Fall Fest at Boyertown Community Park. Guests took a hayride on a tractor around the park. They also got to carve some pumpkins, listen to music, take a storywalk, and enjoy some cotton candy.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Journey to play PPL Center in 2023

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A legendary rock band is making a stop in Allentown. Journey announced the continuation of their 50th anniversary tour, Freedom Tour 2023. It kicks off at the PPL Center on Feb. 4, 2023. Toto is the special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Jim Thorpe crowds causing problems for locals

Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round. By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People...
JIM THORPE, PA
Construction underway on apartment complex project in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - 69 News found construction workers and activity Monday at a long-awaited project in Easton. Crews are building the Watermark Apartments at Larry Holmes Drive and Church Street. Plans call for an apartment complex with 150 units and hundreds of spots for off-street parking. The developer told us,...
EASTON, PA
Northwestern and Saucon Valley move into Colonial League girls soccer semis

No. 3 Northwestern and No. 4 Saucon Valley advanced in the Colonial League girls soccer tournament with victories over Northern Lehigh and Moravian Academy, respectively, on Monday. Sammi Bardonner scored a pair of goals as the Tigers blanked Northern Lehigh 5-0. Paige Bissell, Katie Brensinger and Cam Fitch also scored...
HELLERTOWN, PA

