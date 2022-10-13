Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say
EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades
UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in lower Bucks County are investigating what they call a "disgusting act," political campaign signs being booby-trapped with razor blades. Police in Upper Makefield Township say one resident's fingers got sliced while removing a sign put on private property without permission. That sign and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton
EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
WFMZ-TV Online
Don't believe the hype: Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat remains on Friday, Oct. 28
Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. That is just as scheduled. Stop. There is no need to read more. Apparently, that still bears repeating. Bethlehem Township's Trick or Treat night will be Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police still searching for person who shot, killed former NFL player in Berks
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are searching for the person who shot and killed a former NFL player outside a bar. It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant and the connected hotel. We talked with a clerk at the hotel who said she saw the commotion as she was getting into work.
WFMZ-TV Online
Halloween parade marches through Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - People in Quakertown got into the spooky season during the annual Halloween parade. The Lions Club hosted its 53rd annual parade Sunday. The festivities started on Sixth and Juniper streets, and ended on Third Street. There were marching bands, candy, costumes, and lots of spooky, family fun.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bear roaming through Palmer Township
PALMER TWP., Pa. - An unwanted guest was spotted in a neighborhood in Palmer Township, Northampton County, police said. "We were notified Saturday morning that a bear was out and about overnight Friday into Saturday," said Palmer Township Police Officer Jim Alercia. Alercia said they are working with the game...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police asking residents not to keep belongings inside unattended vehicles
NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. -- Police in Chester County are asking residents to not leave valuables inside of their parked cars. There have been numerous reports of thefts from inside both locked and unlocked cars in and around the area, said North Coventry Township police. Police are asking that people...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after fire in Reading apartment
READING, Pa. - A man is dead after a fire in Reading over the weekend. Adam Weis, 33, died at the hospital late Saturday night, shortly after the fire was reported, said the Berks County Coroner's Office. He had thermal burns over 95% of his body and suffered from smoke...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night
PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
WFMZ-TV Online
Marion Street apartment fire leaves building uninhabitable
READING, Pa. -- A fire at an apartment in Reading left the entire building uninhabitable. Flames broke out in the 900 block of Marion Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the fire started in a first-floor apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the building is uninhabitable until repairs...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 hurt after fire damages home near Slatington
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in northern Lehigh County on Monday. It was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Quincy Court, in the Glencrest mobile home park in Washington Township, south of Slatington. Crews struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene, as smoke was seen...
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown hosts fall festival
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown had some Halloween fun on Sunday. They held their Fall Fest at Boyertown Community Park. Guests took a hayride on a tractor around the park. They also got to carve some pumpkins, listen to music, take a storywalk, and enjoy some cotton candy.
WFMZ-TV Online
Journey to play PPL Center in 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A legendary rock band is making a stop in Allentown. Journey announced the continuation of their 50th anniversary tour, Freedom Tour 2023. It kicks off at the PPL Center on Feb. 4, 2023. Toto is the special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jim Thorpe crowds causing problems for locals
Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round. By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction underway on apartment complex project in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - 69 News found construction workers and activity Monday at a long-awaited project in Easton. Crews are building the Watermark Apartments at Larry Holmes Drive and Church Street. Plans call for an apartment complex with 150 units and hundreds of spots for off-street parking. The developer told us,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northwestern and Saucon Valley move into Colonial League girls soccer semis
No. 3 Northwestern and No. 4 Saucon Valley advanced in the Colonial League girls soccer tournament with victories over Northern Lehigh and Moravian Academy, respectively, on Monday. Sammi Bardonner scored a pair of goals as the Tigers blanked Northern Lehigh 5-0. Paige Bissell, Katie Brensinger and Cam Fitch also scored...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palisades rallies past NDGP in Colonial League boys soccer tournament
SALISBURY TWSP., Pa. - Notre Dame got the first goal, but Palisades got the final two in a 2-1 victory over the Crusaders to advance to the Colonial League boys soccer semifinals. Notre Dame's Cameron Bohn converted a penalty shot late in the first half, but the Pirates answered less...
