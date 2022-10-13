Read full article on original website
Democrats who flipped Congress in 2018 face hurdles in 2022
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Moments after she flipped a longtime Republican congressional seat in 2018, Iowa Democrat Cindy Axne declared that "Washington doesn't have our back and we deserve a heck of a lot better." Now seeking a third term in one of the most competitive House races,...
House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee. The Secret Service was charged room rates of more than $800 per night at least 11 times when agents stayed at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C., and other properties, the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee said. It noted that Trump made over 500 trips to his properties while president. The “exorbitant” rates point to a possible “taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump’s struggling businesses,” Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney of New York wrote in a letter Monday to the Secret Service requesting more information. The Secret Service said it had received the letter and was reviewing it.
Trump Ally Clark Asks U.S. Court to Block Disciplinary Charges Against Him
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Bossert Clark asked a federal court on Monday to intervene in a legal disciplinary case pending against him over his efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn his 2020 election loss. In his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
Jan. 6 Committee Races to Tie up Loose Threads, Pursue New Leads Before Year’s End
A number of questions remain after the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol reconvened last week for what was likely its final public hearing. And with less than three months before it must wrap its investigation, the clock is ticking. After a months-long break from public...
American politics fated to remain on 'the knife's edge' as voters align between candidates in durable patterns
In key races across the country, the electorate is continuing to divide along the demographic and generational lines that have left the two parties in rough parity for years -- limiting each side's ability to score unexpected breakthroughs or to amass sweeping gains in November.
U.S., Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police to Fight Gangs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who are...
Sanctions Needed if Iranian Drones Used in Ukraine, Says Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - EU countries generally agree that sanctions should be imposed on Iran if investigation proves the country provided Russia with drones used in attacks in Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister said on Monday after meeting his counterparts in Brussels. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by...
Physicians Want Voter Pamphlet Correction on Abortion Bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two physician groups have asked Montana election officials to issue a correction to statements printed in a voter information pamphlet that they argue are false and and could confuse voters as they consider an abortion-related ballot measure. The complaint comes from two groups that oppose...
U.S. Puts Sanctions on 14 Men for Alleged Ties to Al Shabaab Financial, Arms Networks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Monday imposed sanctions on 14 men, including six it said were part of a network that has engaged in weapons procurement, financial facilitation and recruitment for the al Shabaab militant Islamist group. "Treasury is focused on identifying and disrupting al Shabaab's illicit networks operating...
Russia Faces Internal Turmoil, Says Former Diplomat Who Resigned Over War
LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has set Russia on a path towards turmoil that could unseat the Kremlin chief, trigger civil war or even ultimately break the country apart, said a Russian diplomat who resigned over the war. Boris Bondarev, a counsellor at Russia's permanent mission to...
Belarus Activist Gets 25-Year Sentence for Opposing Regime
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A leading Belarusian political activist was handed a 25-year prison sentence on Monday for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent in the ex-Soviet nation. Mikalay Autukhovich was convicted and sentenced by a Belarusian court on charges...
Distributor Fined $140K for Misrepresenting Export Shipments
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire-based laboratory equipment distributor has been fined $140,000 on 14 felony counts of failing to file export information on shipments to Russia and Ukraine between 2015 and 2019. Intertech Trading Corporation, in Atkinson, pleaded guilty to falsely describing the nature and value of...
U.S. Supreme Court Gives Boost to Domino's in Arbitration Case
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave a boost to Domino's Pizza Inc's bid to force delivery drivers to bring a wage lawsuit in private arbitration rather than in court in a case from California that could have major implications for gig economy companies. The justices threw out...
Student Loan Forgiveness Application Website Goes Live
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced a wave of Russian drone attacks and strongly urged the country’s allies to provide it with air defense weapons. “To guarantee the protection of our skies and reduce the possibilities for Russian terrorists to zero, we need much more...
Fire, Gunshots at Tehran Jail Holding Political Prisoners, Dual Nationals
DUBAI (Reuters) -A fire broke out on Saturday in Tehran's Evin prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, and witnesses reported hearing gunfire. State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in the unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over...
