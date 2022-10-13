ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Ryan, Vance at odds on abortion, Jan 6 in Ohio Senate debate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance deflected accusations of being political lapdogs to their parties Monday, as they met in a heated second debate for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat. Vance used the face-off hosted by Youngstown’s WFMJ-TV to push back against...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee. The Secret Service was charged room rates of more than $800 per night at least 11 times when agents stayed at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C., and other properties, the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee said. It noted that Trump made over 500 trips to his properties while president. The “exorbitant” rates point to a possible “taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump’s struggling businesses,” Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney of New York wrote in a letter Monday to the Secret Service requesting more information. The Secret Service said it had received the letter and was reviewing it.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden took her husband's unity agenda to an unlikely venue on Monday, when conservative cable station Newsmax aired an interview with her about cancer research. Curing cancer is a central goal for President Joe Biden, whose eldest son, Beau, died from a brain...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
SFGate

Trump Says He Wants Marjorie Taylor Greene in His Next Administration

If you’re wondering what a second term of Donald Trump would look like, look no further than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. As he lays the groundwork for a 2024 presidential run, Trump has talked to close associates about who he’d tap for top government positions should he win back the White House, and Greene has repeatedly made his list, two sources familiar with the matter tell Rolling Stone.
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Benjamin R. Civiletti, who investigated President Jimmy Carter’s brother while in the administration and who later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys, has died. He was 87. The Baltimore Sun reported that Civiletti died Sunday evening of...
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD
SFGate

Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record, including its holding of an estimated 60,000 political prisoners, have compelled the Biden administration to trim a symbolically significant $75 million off its planned annual military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, the senator...
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Man who wanted to blow up Democratic HQ must have psych exam

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California must undergo a psychiatric examination, a judge said. The court wants more information about the mental state of Ian Benjamin Rogers before he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Candidates vie for state Senate seat in District 11

The candidates running for the state Senate District 11 seat both have experience serving as county commissioners in their respective counties. State Sen. Lisa Stone Barnes, 56, R-Nash, is a former Nash County commissioner. She was elected to the board’s District 4 seat in 2012 and served in that post for six years. In 2018, she ran a successful campaign for the state House District 7 seat and served there...
NASH COUNTY, NC
SFGate

Colorado county to send out mislabeled election ballots

DENVER (AP) — Nearly 110,000 voters in a southern Colorado county will be receiving general election ballots that were mistakenly labeled as primary election ballots, a blunder that has led the state’s secretary of state to appoint a supervisor to oversee November’s vote in a county that also had issues with ballots in its primary election.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy