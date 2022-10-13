In front of a sold-out crowd at Folsom Field, the University of Colorado Buffaloes finally won their first game of the 2022 season, taking down the California Golden Bears by a score of 20-13. This win moves Colorado to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in PAC-12 play, with Cal falling to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in PAC-12 play. Under interim head coach Mike Sanford and interim defensive coordinator Gerald Chatman, Colorado played with more energy on both sides of the ball, and the defense improved in all facets of the game.

BOULDER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO