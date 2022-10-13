Read full article on original website
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Enjoy spirits — and, spirits — at this historic bar in Seattle's Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — An historic bar in Pioneer Square is known for specializing in spirits... and, spirits. Merchants Café and Saloon was established in 1890 in the heart of Pioneer Square and is a tourist destination for visitors who like ghost stories. But lead bartender Michael Harris, who was...
Jonathan Batista named as first Black principal dancer at Pacific Northwest Ballet
SEATTLE, Wash. — While celebrating 50 years as a ballet company, the Pacific Northwest Ballet is making history. “This is a moment for us,” dancer Jonathan Batista told KUOW while describing how he felt about becoming the first Black principal dancer in the history of the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
6 People from Washington Who Made Time Magazine’s Cover
Being on the cover of TIME magazine has always been a prestigious honor. This week Spokane-born Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney graced the cover, looking as glamorous as the most iconic stars of any era. Sweeney's appearance got me wondering... Who else from Washington has made the cover of TIME? A...
Seattle reaches latest 80 degree day to date
SEATTLE, Wash. — As western Washington continues to be plagued by wildfire smoke, Seattle broke a longstanding calendar day heat record over the weekend, reaching 81 degrees on the latest day in a calendar year. The previous record was 80 degrees on October 14, 1961. This is the warmest...
The Most Fun I’ve Ever Had At A Museum
I only had one day to spend sightseeing in Seattle. I made the obligatory trip to the Pike Place Market to see them throwing fish and then I had the rest of the afternoon available. I was going to go on a ferry but it was cold, raining and windy (even for Seattle standards). Looking for other things to do, I asked our wonderful readers for suggestions before the trip. Here’s one of the replies.
The perfect Seattle dive bar that almost disappeared: Streamline Tavern
The Streamline Tavern is the best kind of dive bar: A place where people from all walks of life wind up in conversation with total strangers.Yet the neighborhood joint in Lower Queen Anne nearly shuttered about eight years ago, until its owners lovingly moved it piece by piece to its current location.Why it matters: Many Seattle dive bars have disappeared, and watering holes like the Streamline — unpretentious with an old-school vibe — are growing increasingly rare.The backstory: The Streamline is a known haunt for local journalists. It's co-owned by former Seattle Post-Intelligencer columnist Mike Lewis, who bought his share...
19 Must-See Stops On Your Road Trip From Seattle Through California
Whether you reside in Seattle or are visiting it, these road trips from Seattle to California can give you memories that you will cherish for life. There’s something special about a road trip. Maybe it’s the freedom of the open road or the chance to explore new places. Whatever the reason, a road trip can be a great way to see more of the country.
52 Best Things to Do in Seattle (A Local’s 2022 List)
Whether it’s your first time in the Pacific Northwest or you’re a Washington state local, prepare to be enchanted by the many fun things to do in Seattle. You are reading: Relaxing things to do in seattle | 52 Best Things to Do in Seattle (A Local’s 2022 List)
Podcast: Seattle Black Firefighter’s Central Area Property
Rhythm and News podcast interview with retired seattle firefighter Clarence Williams about the fight for the Central Area property. Interview by Chris Bennett.
Attorney: Seattle created ‘dangerous situation’ leading to CHOP murder
On June 20, 2020, a 19-year-old man was killed inside the city’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone, an area that formed after protests took over Seattle over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. On surveillance video, the man, Lorenzo Anderson, was seen being shot. Marcel Long has...
The Top 5 Most Attractive People from Washington State
Washington is the breeding ground for great businesses, ground-breaking art, and musicians. However, is it also a great location for attractive people? People would probably say no, but we know better, so we're putting together this list and letting you be the judge. As we dive into this list we...
5 Big Reasons to check out a Kraken Game
The Seattle Kraken is still a relatively new team to the Seattle area, one that people have fallen head over heels for. So why is it that some of us still haven't made it out to a game? Some claim the issue is the drive to Seattle or they've never been to a hockey game before.
Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures
For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
Comcast Boosting Speeds for More than 65,000 Xfinity Internet Customers in Tacoma
What’s the news? More than 1.3 million Xfinity households across Washington state will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. Why is this important? Washington state’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, video conference, and more, all at the same time.
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird
Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
Which Seattle Private Schools Are Highest Ranked for 2023?
Private schools are a bigger deal in Seattle than in most major American cities. Only San Francisco and Milwaukee enroll a larger share of their K-12 students in these pricey institutions. And one of the region's economic engines was born from a couple brainiacs who used to hack their class schedules at a ballyhooed campus in North Seattle.
Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors
This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
