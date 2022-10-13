ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana wants to be the next wine country

Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
DPHHS announces new background check procedure for daycare operators after troubling report

Charlie Brereton, Montana's Director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo screenshot from Montana Public Affairs Network). Earlier this month, Montana lawmakers heard from the Department of Public Health and Human Services about a troubling audit report which said the state’s largest division had not detected sexual or violent offenders living at the same addresses as childcare providers.
Virtual bear safety training events being offered as hunters take to the woods

HELENA, Mont. - As hunters head into the woods for archery and rifle hunting season and bears are preparing for hibernation, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is offering bear safety training events. Virtual bear safety events are focused on bear awareness for hunters and will cover bear safety, biology,...
