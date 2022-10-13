ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

Woman rescues 5-year-old on Highway 191, County Attorney reviewing for charges against the mother

GRAHAM COUNTY — Child Protective Services were called in when a barefoot 5-year-old boy was found alone on U.S. Highway 191, south of Safford. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4, at about 6:43 p.m., and Graham County Sheriff’s deputies spoke with the reporting woman who was keeping the child safe. She said the boy told her he was trying to catch up to his mother and brother.
SAFFORD, AZ
Alzheimer’s Caregivers Resource Fair coming to the Gila Valley

SAFFORD — The Graham County Health Department and the Alzheimer’s Association are teaming to host a caregiver resource fair. “Let’s get back to basics of resources,” said Rosa Contreras, Health Program coordinator for the Health Department. “What is that people need? Brining in our different partners (to share) what’s available.”
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Doxo report: Safford costs below national average

SAFFORD — A new report from Doxo Insights found that common household bills in Safford are about 24 percent lower than the national average. Safford residents pay an average of $1,518 per month on 10 bills, including mortgage/rent, auto loans and auto insurance, health and life insurance, utilities, cable/satellite, mobile phone, and home security.
SAFFORD, AZ

