FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
gilavalleycentral.net
Woman rescues 5-year-old on Highway 191, County Attorney reviewing for charges against the mother
GRAHAM COUNTY — Child Protective Services were called in when a barefoot 5-year-old boy was found alone on U.S. Highway 191, south of Safford. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4, at about 6:43 p.m., and Graham County Sheriff’s deputies spoke with the reporting woman who was keeping the child safe. She said the boy told her he was trying to catch up to his mother and brother.
CCSO: Willcox man escapes custody in Tucson
Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a man who "forcibly fled" from a holding facility in Tucson the evening of Sunday, Oct. 9.
gilaherald.com
NEA Big Read in Graham County continues with Arizona Legends, Myths, and Folklore
SAFFORD – The Safford City-Graham County Library continues its National Endowment for the Arts Big Read exploration of The Bear by Andrew Krivak with an Arizona Humanities presentation Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m. The NEA Big Read in Graham County is presented in partnership with The Friends of...
gilavalleycentral.net
Arizona Town Hall talks mental health, homelessness and substance use in the Gila Valley
THATCHER — Arizona Town Hall was at Eastern Arizona College on Friday, to discuss what can be done in the Gila Valley when it comes to mental health, homelessness and substance use. “What are we hoping comes out of it? First is just individual actions that people take,” said...
gilavalleycentral.net
Alzheimer’s Caregivers Resource Fair coming to the Gila Valley
SAFFORD — The Graham County Health Department and the Alzheimer’s Association are teaming to host a caregiver resource fair. “Let’s get back to basics of resources,” said Rosa Contreras, Health Program coordinator for the Health Department. “What is that people need? Brining in our different partners (to share) what’s available.”
gilavalleycentral.net
Doxo report: Safford costs below national average
SAFFORD — A new report from Doxo Insights found that common household bills in Safford are about 24 percent lower than the national average. Safford residents pay an average of $1,518 per month on 10 bills, including mortgage/rent, auto loans and auto insurance, health and life insurance, utilities, cable/satellite, mobile phone, and home security.
