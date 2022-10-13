ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Some Magic Chef air fryers recalled over fire hazard

By Jacob Burbrink, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tRiO_0iY5COcj00

(WXIN) — Check for your receipts: more than 10,000 Magic Chef air fryers are being recalled over a burn and fire hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves the Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryer oven with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white).

The recalled air fryers have “Magic Chef” written on top and rating labels on the bottom have the brand name, in addition to the model number. They were sold online at Newair.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com from July 2018 through September 2020 for between $115 to $138.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmjfV_0iY5COcj00

The CPSC says the recall was initiated because the air fryer can overheat. This poses fire and burn hazards. No injuries have been reported as of the time of this report.

Anyone with the recalled air fryer should stop using it and send a picture of the rating label to Newair for instructions on how to disable the air fryer and get a refund. The refund will be in the form of Newair credit.

The CPSC said without a receipt, people will get a $50 credit. Consumers will get a credit in the amount of the purchase receipt if it’s provided.

Consumers can contact Newair at (833) 715-1021 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Mondays through Fridays. You can also register to participate in the recall at Newair.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD Traffic Unit investigating Friday evening wreck with multiple injuries

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)- According to a release from the Amarillo Police Department (APD), officials with the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit are investigating a wreck that occurred Friday evening involving multiple injuries. The release stated that around 8:25 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to a head-on collision at SE 3rd Avenue and Ross Street. Officers located […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Fire at Robinson Family Farm

TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — UPDATE: No injuries have been reported from the fire earlier today. The Robinson family posted on it’s Facebook page, stating: “We are so thankful to report that no one was harmed & that is of the most importance to us. We have made the decision to close the farm tomorrow, […]
TEMPLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for Oct. 14

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card on Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. COVID-19 Hospitalization According to the Oct. 14 COVID-19 Report Card, nine […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Rain returns to the area!

Good afternoon, everyone! It was a cool day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were light from the northeast, around 8 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 61 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 50’s and 60’s range. Tomorrow’s rain chances have shifted to the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy