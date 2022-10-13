Read full article on original website
WTHI
Average cost of gas drops by around a dime
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The average cost of gas in Indiana has settled down a little in the last week. According to GasBuddy, in this past week, the average cost has gone down 13 cents per gallon. Indiana's average is standing at $4.08. In Terre Haute, the average is around...
WTHI
Rat "birth control" used to keep big cats safe at local sanctuary
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Exotic Feline Rescue Center is using a new pest control method to help keep its big cats safe. The Centerpoint, IN rescue says it has been dealing with a rat problem for quite some time. The rats can chew through wood structures at the shelter, creating dangers for the cats.
WTHI
The Better Business Bureau warns of "pinkwashing" during the month of October
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a great way for organizations to raise money to help find the cure. However, some unethical businesses could be using the month of October to scam you. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau warns about...
WTHI
Lane restrictions to begin on I-70 between Terre Haute and Indy - here's where
PUTNAM, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane restrictions for I-70 in Putnam County. It's in preparation for phase two of a box culvert installation. Lane restrictions on the interstate near Little Point start Tuesday. Restrictions will be between County Road South 650 and County Road...
WTHI
Knox County Life After Meth Program helping many on the path to recovery.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local program is working with the community to help those struggling with math and other addictions recover. Life After Meth started in 2005. In 2013, the group expanded by opening both a men’s and women’s recovery house to better help people suffering from addiction after being released from jail.
WTHI
Covered Bridge Festival: What is your favorite part of the annual event?
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Covered Bridge Festival is still in action this week. The festival is the largest in Indiana. The area sees upwards of a million people visit over ten days. We spoke with a family who is regular attendees about their favorite part of the...
WTHI
Guys Who Give presents donation to Gibault Children's Services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A check from Guys Who Give was presented to Gibault Children's Services on Monday morning. The donated money will pay for a family visiting pavilion for kids. The donation was for nearly $6,000. The money will be used to create opportunities for children in the...
WTHI
Jacqueline Riggins arrest
Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident. A Vigo County woman is arrested in connection to a Plant Fitness shots fired incident that unfolded back in March of 2021. Here's the latest:
WTHI
Indiana State Football Drops Their Fifth Straight
Youngstown State beats Indiana State 48-42.
WTHI
Evansville Memorial Eliminates Washington in the Regional Championship
Lady Hatchets see their season come to an end at home. Evansville Memorial beats Washington 8-0 to win the Regional Championship.
WTHI
Linton Volleyball Claims the Eastern Greene Sectional Championship
The Lady Miners beat the Lady Golden Arrows. Linton beats North Daviess 3-0 to advance to the Sectional Finals.
WTHI
Volleyball Sectional Scoreboards
Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South are eliminated in the semifinals at Avon. Barr-Reeve captures their sixth-straight Sectional Championship. Southmont wins the Greencastle Sectional. Springs Valley brings home their fourth-straight Sectional Title.
WTHI
Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman has been arrested after being on the run for nearly a year and a half. That's after police say shots were fired at a local gym. We have new developments on the arrest. You may recall this woman, 53-year-old, Jacqueline Riggins.
WTHI
Linton Claims Their Second-Straight Sectional Championship
Linton beats North Daviess 3-0 to advance to the Sectional Finals. Sullivan beats South Knox 3-0 to advance to the Sectional Finals. Linton beats Sullivan 3-1 in the Sectional Championship.
WTHI
Registration underway for hoops at the Boys and Girls Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Registration is open now for the Terre Haute Boys and girls club's basketball program. Teams are available for kids in preschool through middle school. The deadline to register is October 24. Leaders of the program say it's a great way to learn sportsmanship,"... no matter...
