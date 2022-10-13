ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Average cost of gas drops by around a dime

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The average cost of gas in Indiana has settled down a little in the last week. According to GasBuddy, in this past week, the average cost has gone down 13 cents per gallon. Indiana's average is standing at $4.08. In Terre Haute, the average is around...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Rat "birth control" used to keep big cats safe at local sanctuary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Exotic Feline Rescue Center is using a new pest control method to help keep its big cats safe. The Centerpoint, IN rescue says it has been dealing with a rat problem for quite some time. The rats can chew through wood structures at the shelter, creating dangers for the cats.
CENTER POINT, IN
WTHI

Knox County Life After Meth Program helping many on the path to recovery.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local program is working with the community to help those struggling with math and other addictions recover. Life After Meth started in 2005. In 2013, the group expanded by opening both a men’s and women’s recovery house to better help people suffering from addiction after being released from jail.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Guys Who Give presents donation to Gibault Children's Services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A check from Guys Who Give was presented to Gibault Children's Services on Monday morning. The donated money will pay for a family visiting pavilion for kids. The donation was for nearly $6,000. The money will be used to create opportunities for children in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Jacqueline Riggins arrest

Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident. A Vigo County woman is arrested in connection to a Plant Fitness shots fired incident that unfolded back in March of 2021. Here's the latest:
WTHI

Volleyball Sectional Scoreboards

Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South are eliminated in the semifinals at Avon. Barr-Reeve captures their sixth-straight Sectional Championship. Southmont wins the Greencastle Sectional. Springs Valley brings home their fourth-straight Sectional Title.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Registration underway for hoops at the Boys and Girls Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Registration is open now for the Terre Haute Boys and girls club's basketball program. Teams are available for kids in preschool through middle school. The deadline to register is October 24. Leaders of the program say it's a great way to learn sportsmanship,"... no matter...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

