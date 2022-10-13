Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Dry conditions help speed the combines
DES MOINES — Harvest continued with 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. “The generally dry conditions statewide have allowed farmers to make steady progress...
voiceofalexandria.com
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution
Eroded soil filled stormwater intakes early this year at a housing development north of Indianola. (Photo courtesy of Iowa DNR) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks.
voiceofalexandria.com
COVID-19 cases ease slightly, but experts warn of potential winter surge
American Family Children's Hospital in Madison. (Wisconsin Examiner photo) The spread of COVID-19 has slowly diminished in Wisconsin since Memorial Day, but public health specialists and health care providers are watching for the likelihood of a new increase in the coming weeks. There are already signs that a rise in...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa’s state revenue forecast is revised upward
(The Center Square) – Revenue estimates for fiscal year 2023 net General Fund receipts have been adjusted upward $399.6 million over March adjusted estimate. The Revenue Estimating Conference estimates net General Fund receipts, including transfers, for the fiscal year that began July 1 is $9.53 billion, down $269.3 million from actual fiscal year 2022, the Legislative Services Agency October fiscal update said.
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty) (three, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty)
voiceofalexandria.com
Semi stolen, crashes near St. Joseph
(Avon, MN)--A man from Montana has been arrested after he crashed a stolen semi into a ditch late last week while being pursued by police along I-94. According to the report, a white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on it was reported stolen from a parking lot in Fridley. The owner of the vehicle was following it.
