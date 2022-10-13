Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
How to create a Neon Text in PowerPoint
When it comes to Microsoft PowerPoint, we can add effects and colors to our images and text so that they can stand out to our audience. Have you ever considered creating neon text in PowerPoint? Well, in this tutorial, we will explain how to create neon text in Microsoft PowerPoint. The neon effect will give your text a glossy glow.
The Windows Club
How to show Edge tabs when snapping on Windows 11
Snap Windows is one of the new features that Microsoft introduced in Windows 11. Snap Windows lets users arrange multiple apps on one screen so that they can manage and do multiple tasks quickly. To use the Snap Windows feature, you just have to place your mouse cursor on the Maximize button on an opened window. After doing that, Windows 11 will show you all the snap layouts available to arrange the opened apps on a single screen. You can select any of these snapped layouts to arrange your apps on your screen. In this article, we will show you how to show Edge tabs when snapping on Windows 11.
Mr Porter Sends a Love Letter to the U.S. With a New American-centric Collection of Exclusive Capsules
Mr Porter, the men’s luxury online retailer based in London, is launching a collection of exclusively designed menswear, which is very American. The “Mr Porter in America” campaign, debuting on Wednesday, is made up of 40 U.S. brands that have created 600 pieces of ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and jewelry from well-known favorites including Tom Ford, Rick Owens, Thom Browne, Rhude, Sid Mashburn, Santangelo, The Elder Statesman, Bode, Timex and Luis Morais.
The Windows Club
Disable Print Screen button to open screen snipping in Windows 11
Windows OS comes with a built-in screenshot utility called Snipping Tool that we all are well aware of. Snipping Tool utility lets you capture screenshots in free-form mode, window, rectangle mode, and full-screen mode. You just need to press Win+Shift+S hotkey to bring up or activate its screen snipping mode and use it. To make it even easier for users, Windows 11 OS provides the option to remap the Print Screen button with screen snipping mode. So, you hit the Print Screen (PrtScn or PrntScrn) key and screen snipping will be in front of you. But those who don’t want this can disable the Print Screen button to open screen snipping in their Windows 11 computer.
The Windows Club
Crunchyroll is not working on browsers
Crunchyroll for manga lovers is not able to work properly on a lot of modern browsers. There are instances reported by users where the website fails to load a video and shows a black screen instead. This can be because of corrupted caches, a proxy network, or some other tool blocking the service. In this post, we will see what you need to do if Crunchyroll is not working on your browser.
The Windows Club
How to reduce Zoom High CPU Usage
Is your Zoom app using a lot of CPU, Memory and other computer resources? If so, then in this post, we will show you how to reduce Zoom High CPU Usage. Zoom is not a light application, and it engages a lot of system resources while at work. All these resources cause high CPU utilization on the system.
The Windows Club
How to remove Clipboard Hijacker in Windows 11/10
This post explains how to remove Clipboard Hijacker in Windows 11/10. If your clipboard is pasting garbled or muddled string instead of your crypto address, then watch out! Your system is infected with Clipboard Hijacker. Clipboard Hijacker is a malicious software that helps cybercriminals gain access to a computer and do fraudulent cryptocurrency transactions. Once it enters a system, it keeps an eye on its clipboard to spot cryptocurrency addresses. Once an address is spotted, it replaces the address with the hacker’s address. As a result, the victim unknowingly transfers funds to the hacker’s address instead of the intended wallet address.
The Windows Club
How to change the language of Widgets in Windows 11
Windows 11 Widget is an AI-powered customizable feed that shows news, weather, your recent photos, etc. You can access Windows 11 Widgets panel by hovering your mouse cursor on the bottom left side of the Taskbar. By default, Windows 11 Widgets are displayed in the primary language of your system. What if you want to read Widgets in a different language? In this article, we will show you how to change the language of Widgets in Windows 11.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Bing to get an AI Image Creator
We have recently discussed how Microsoft uses artificial intelligence (AI) where its new Designer tool is concerned. Well, that won’t be the only tool to get the AI treatment as the software giant aims to ensure Bing Search is not left out of the fray. Microsoft Designer is powered...
The Windows Club
How to Blur or Pixelate an Image on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to blur or pixelate an image on Windows 11/10. If you want to hide part of an image from the viewers, you can blur or pixelate that part, leaving the rest of the image intact. The blur effect fades that specific part into the background, bringing the rest of the image into focus (and vice versa). Pixelate effect stretches the image to a point where individual pixels become visible. Both of these photo effects work like charms to conceal specific parts in an image, such as a face or some other sensitive part or information that you don’t want to disclose to the viewer.
The Windows Club
Best free Open Source Wiki software for Windows 11/10
Are you looking for a free open source wiki software for Windows? Here is a full list of the best free open-source wiki software that you can use to collaboratively create, modify, organize, and maintain web pages. A wiki software enables multiple users to work on web pages and edit...
The Windows Club
Enable Tab Groups Name Suggestion in Microsoft Edge
In this post, we will show you how to enable the tab groups name suggestion feature in the Microsoft Edge browser on a Windows 11/10 computer. As we all know, Microsoft Edge already provides a tab group feature. You can right-click on a tab or multiple selected tabs, use the Add tabs to new group option, and then give a custom name to that particular name group. But now, the Edge browser will automatically suggest you a tab group name while creating a group and then add it to the Name this group field.
The Windows Club
Bluescreen after installing Drivers in Windows 11/10
Without device drivers, your computer’s internal or external hardware (such as the graphics card or hard drive) won’t function properly. When you connect new devices to your computer, Windows can check to see whether there are drivers available. In this post, we offer suggestions that should help you resolve the issue of a Bluescreen after installing Drivers in Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
Security or Firewall might be blocking the connection
If you cannot connect to the internet or network on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, you may see the message Security or firewall might be blocking the connection when you complete a Windows Network Diagnostics on your device. This post provides the most suitable solutions you can apply to resolve this issue.
The Windows Club
YouTube Video not Processing or Uploading
YouTube is one of the most popular online streaming platforms. Countless content creators upload videos to it every day. However, many users report that they cannot upload or process the YouTube video. If you encounter the same problem, read this article for the resolutions. YouTube Video not Processing or Uploading.
