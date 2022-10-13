Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s hat trick powers No. 20 Buckeyes past Illini 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Drop Hard-Fought OT Decision to Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team nearly pulled off its second top-five ranked upset of the weekend, but No. 3 Northwestern scored early in overtime to earn a 2-1 victory on Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field. The Buckeyes are 8-6 on the season and 2-4 in Big Ten play while Northwestern is 12-3 overall, 3-3 in conference play.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 15 Buckeyes Score Twice in Second Half to Beat Wildcats, 2-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Anthony Samways and Parker Grinstead scored second-half goals to lead the No. 15 Buckeyes (8-1-4, 3-1-1) to a 2-1 win over visiting Northwestern (2-7-4, 0-4-2) Sunday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Both Ohio State goals resulted from penalty kicks awarded to the Buckeyes. Luciano Pechota drew...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Strong Day for Buckeyes at Arturo Barrios Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – At the Arturo Barrios Invitational hosted by Texas A&M Saturday in Bryan-College Station, Texas, the No. 24-ranked Ohio State women’s cross country team placed first, while the men’s team finished second. The women’s first five finishers all placed in the Top 14 and the men had their first five place among the Top 38.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Invitational, Day Two
COLUMBUS, Ohio – On day two of the Buckeye Invitational in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center, the Ohio State women’s tennis team was 4-0 in doubles play. Lucia Marzal led the Buckeyes with a singles and a doubles victory, where she paired with Dani Schoenly. The tandems of Danielle Willson and Madeline Atway, Kathleen Jones and Kolie Allen and Akanksha Bhan and Shelley Bereznyak all notched doubles wins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Buckeyes Fall on the Road to No. 17 UConn
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In game two of a non-conference series, the No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost to No. 17 UConn, 6-1, Saturday in the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The teams both entered the weekend 4-0 on the year and skated to a 0-0 tie Friday evening. The loss drops Ohio State to 4-1-1 and the Huskies stay undefeated at 5-0-1. The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period but UConn scored the only two goals of the second and pushed the lead to 4-1 just 61 seconds into the third. The Huskies added two more before the final whistle for the 6-1 final.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Northwestern Up Next for No. 15 Buckeyes in Columbus Sunday
Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 15 Buckeyes (7-1-4, 2-1-1) are home just twice more in 2022 during regular season competition with Northwestern (2-6-4, 0-3-2) up first Sunday for a 2 p.m. match at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The home portion of the schedule concludes against Michigan State Oct. 25. Ohio State will celebrate senior night vs. the Spartans with first touch scheduled for 6 p.m.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosting Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – On day one of the Buckeye Invitational in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, members of the Ohio State women’s tennis team posted two doubles wins and five singles victories. Danielle Willson, Madeline Atway and Kolie Allen all won in singles and doubles for...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 21 Ohio State Knocks Off No. 5 Iowa, 2-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 21st-ranked Ohio State field hockey team was in search of a signature win, and on Friday afternoon it found it. The Buckeyes (8-5, 2-3 Big Ten) knocked off No. 5 Iowa, 2-0, and ran their winning streak to five consecutive games. The Hawkeyes are now 10-4 and 3-3 in Big Ten play.
RELATED PEOPLE
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host Rutgers for Pink Match and Buckeye Club Appreciation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (10-5, 6-1 B1G) hosts Rutgers (7-12, 1-6 B1G) on Saturday evening in the first of four-consecutive home matches for the Buckeyes. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. in a match broadcast on B1G+. Saturday’s match will be the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Buckeyes Skate to 0-0 Tie at No. 17 UConn
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Behind 20 saves from Jakub Dobeš, the No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team opened its series at No. 17 UConn with a 0-0 tie Friday in the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The Buckeyes, who put 43 shots on net, remain undefeated, improving to 4-0-1 this season. UConn is also 4-0-1. The teams will close the weekend series at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in Hartford, with the game streamed through ESPN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Final Regular Season Road Trip Set for Sunday at Illinois
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State heads out on its final road trip of the regular season on Sunday when it travels to Champaign, Ill., to take on Illinois. The Buckeyes are 5-1-2 on the road this season and very much in the hunt for a Big Ten regular season title. First touch is set for 2 p.m. ET and the match will be streamed on BTN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Blitz Maryland 7-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State scored four times in the first 11 minutes and never let off the gas in a 7-0 victory over Maryland on Thursday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes celebrated Pink Night in a big way, netting seven goals in a game for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Boykin Travels to Spain for U23 World Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nick Boykin, a redshirt junior on the Ohio State wrestling team, will compete in the U23 World Championship for Team USA in Pontevedra, Spain next week (Oct. 17-23). Boykin, a Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native, will wrestle at 97kg in the Greco Roman bracket. Qualification and semifinal rounds...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Invitational Results
Danielle Willson/Madeline Atway (OSU) def. Yvonna Zuffova/Carla Girbau (PSU), 6-3 Karly Friedland/Olivia Dorner (PSU) def. Kathleen Jones/Dani Schoenly (OSU), 7-6 (7) Lucia Marzal/Kolie Allen (OSU) def. Imani Graham/Kat Lyman (XU), 7-6 (4) Abby Siminski/Blessing Nwaozuzu (XU) def. Alina Lebedeva/Danielle Alamo (Penn State), 6-2 Nicole Hammond/Elizabeth Jones (UM) def. Zoe Hammod/Lidia...
Comments / 0