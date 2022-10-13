COLUMBUS, Ohio – In game two of a non-conference series, the No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost to No. 17 UConn, 6-1, Saturday in the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The teams both entered the weekend 4-0 on the year and skated to a 0-0 tie Friday evening. The loss drops Ohio State to 4-1-1 and the Huskies stay undefeated at 5-0-1. The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period but UConn scored the only two goals of the second and pushed the lead to 4-1 just 61 seconds into the third. The Huskies added two more before the final whistle for the 6-1 final.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO