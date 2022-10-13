Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 2 Ohio State Set to Host Iowa in Big Noon Matchup
Ohio State fans are asked to wear scarlet and “Scarlet the ’Shoe” for this game that will be broadcast nationally by FOX Sports. The network’s pregame tailgate show, Big Noon Kickoff, will be on campus and set up adjacent to the Ohio Stadium SE Tower and next to the RPAC.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Wraps up Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s tennis team hosted the Buckeye Invitational in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Friday through Sunday. The Buckeyes were joined by players from Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State and Xavier for the hidden dual style event. The Buckeyes combined for an 8-2 doubles...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Invitational, Day Two
COLUMBUS, Ohio – On day two of the Buckeye Invitational in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center, the Ohio State women’s tennis team was 4-0 in doubles play. Lucia Marzal led the Buckeyes with a singles and a doubles victory, where she paired with Dani Schoenly. The tandems of Danielle Willson and Madeline Atway, Kathleen Jones and Kolie Allen and Akanksha Bhan and Shelley Bereznyak all notched doubles wins.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Drop Hard-Fought OT Decision to Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team nearly pulled off its second top-five ranked upset of the weekend, but No. 3 Northwestern scored early in overtime to earn a 2-1 victory on Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field. The Buckeyes are 8-6 on the season and 2-4 in Big Ten play while Northwestern is 12-3 overall, 3-3 in conference play.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 15 Buckeyes Score Twice in Second Half to Beat Wildcats, 2-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Anthony Samways and Parker Grinstead scored second-half goals to lead the No. 15 Buckeyes (8-1-4, 3-1-1) to a 2-1 win over visiting Northwestern (2-7-4, 0-4-2) Sunday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Both Ohio State goals resulted from penalty kicks awarded to the Buckeyes. Luciano Pechota drew...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Buckeyes Fall on the Road to No. 17 UConn
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In game two of a non-conference series, the No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost to No. 17 UConn, 6-1, Saturday in the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The teams both entered the weekend 4-0 on the year and skated to a 0-0 tie Friday evening. The loss drops Ohio State to 4-1-1 and the Huskies stay undefeated at 5-0-1. The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period but UConn scored the only two goals of the second and pushed the lead to 4-1 just 61 seconds into the third. The Huskies added two more before the final whistle for the 6-1 final.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Ohio State Blanks Bemidji State, 4-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 ranked Ohio State women’s hockey team earned its first clean sheet of the year as the team defeated Bemidji State, 4-0, Saturday evening. The Buckeyes (5-0-0, 5-0-0 WCHA) had six players record points on the day as they took game one of the series from the Beavers (2-4-1, 0-3-0 WCHA).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fischer’s Big Day Powers Buckeyes Past Illinois 6-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After its best offensive game of the season on Thursday night, No. 20 Ohio State kept the scoring going on Sunday, dominating Illinois in a 6-1 victory. That keeps the Buckeyes unbeaten in their last seven matches and right in the thick of the Big Ten championship race. Ohio State is now 10-2-3 overall and 5-1-2 in Big Ten play.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Earn Third Big Ten Sweep, Take Care of Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-5, 7-1 B1G) swept (25-13, 25-15, 25-14) Rutgers (7-13, 1-7 B1G) on Saturday evening inside the Covelli Center. Ohio State used a pair of 4-0 runs to take early control of the first set, winning by a 25-13 margin with the final six points of the set. The Buckeyes scored the first two points of the second set and did not trail in the 25-15 set win. OSU did not trail in the third set to earn the 25-14 set win on a Rutgers service error.
