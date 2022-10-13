ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fredericksburg.today

I-95 full stops planned this week for bridge work around Fredericksburg

I-95 full stops planned this week for bridge work around Fredericksburg. VDOT is advising drivers to expect overnight delays on Interstate 95 as construction continues on eight bridges in the Fredericksburg area, including two I-95 overpasses. Crews will need to stop all I-95 traffic up to 30 minutes at a...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

Downtown Herndon circulator set to begin when Silver Line Phase II opens

A new circulator through the Town of Herndon is set to open when service for phase two of the Silver Line officially begins. The Herndon Circulator — run through the Fairfax Connector — will include weekday and weekend service through the Herndon Metro station, Spring Street, Downtown Herndon, Elden Street, Parcher Avenue and Worldgate Drive.
HERNDON, VA
WTOP

Little Falls Parkway in Bethesda will soon have a park

Commuters driving through Bethesda, Maryland, over the next few months will see construction on Little Falls Parkway. The project will add an actual park that will run parallel to the road for about a half a mile. This summer Montgomery County Parks and The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission...
BETHESDA, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: An Alexandria Row Home with Golden-Hour Views of the Potomac River

Not only does this four-level townhouse on the corner have amazing water views, but it also features an elevator. Alexandria is full of beauty. With the historic buildings and landmarks in Old Town and its location on the water, it’s hard to match the city’s amazing views. And the corner row home at 14 Duke St. in Alexandria can attest to that. With sights of Point Lumley Park and the Potomac River from the terrace, you’ll be able to take in the magical work of Mother Nature on a daily basis.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
restonnow.com

BREAKING: Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon

Updated at 4:25 p.m. — Elden Street in Herndon has reopened, as police continue to investigate a crash that involved two pedestrians. Earlier: Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon, per a police report, with one suffering injuries that were initially considered life-threatening. The...
HERNDON, VA
WTOP

W&OD Trail closure to replace powerline strung before Ashburn’s housing boom

In the 1970s, the building that now houses a popular barbecue restaurant along the W&OD Trail on Ashburn Road in Virginia was a corner store, with two gas pumps out front. Now, if you look straight up, the power line that runs along the popular walking and cycling trail is the same cable that was installed before Ashburn’s housing boom, and Loudoun County’s burgeoning development.
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

Alexandria council OKs speed cameras in school zones

Alexandria’s city council voted Saturday to approve the installation of speed cameras in five school zones throughout the Northern Virginia city. The council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance that calls for a civil penalty of up to $100 for driving more than 10 miles above the posted speed limit within a school zone.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

No injuries after shots fired on Duke Street Sunday night

There were no injuries after shots were fired in the West End on Sunday night (October 16). Police reported the incident at 8:35 p.m. in the 4100 block of Duke Street. The incident occurred near single family homes in the area of the intersection of Duke and S. French Street.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Pedestrian critically injured in Landmark crash

A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver on Van Dorn Street this morning. Alexandria Police spokesman Marcel Bassett said around 6:36 a.m. the police received a call about a woman struck by a car. The woman was transported to a hospital while the driver remained on the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues

VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
VIENNA, VA
alxnow.com

Top stories this week in Alexandria

This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring

A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint

STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fire in Gaithersburg on Sunday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Village Overlook condominiums on Christopher Ave in Gaithersburg around 4pm on Sunday, October 16. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire was located on the third floor, in the bedroom of one of the building’s units. The fire has been extinguished and did not extend to other parts of the building.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
theburn.com

Chic new Italian restaurant headed to Loudoun County

The buzz exploded in the last week. Someone had bought the old Aldie Country Store and was rapidly refurbishing it. But what was it going to be? A new store? A restaurant? Or something else? The Burn has gotten nearly a dozen messages about it. Now we have the answer....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

The Boro developer buys JCPenney stores in Fair Oaks, Springfield

Two of Fairfax County’s longstanding JCPenney stores recently changed hands, a move that could set the stage for their malls to transition to more mixed-use environments. Announced in September, The Meridian Group — the Bethesda-based developer behind The Boro in Tysons — partnered with D.C. real estate firm Martin-Diamond Properties to acquire five JCPenneys, including the anchor stores at Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center.
SPRINGFIELD, VA

