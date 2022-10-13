Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fredericksburg.today
I-95 full stops planned this week for bridge work around Fredericksburg
I-95 full stops planned this week for bridge work around Fredericksburg. VDOT is advising drivers to expect overnight delays on Interstate 95 as construction continues on eight bridges in the Fredericksburg area, including two I-95 overpasses. Crews will need to stop all I-95 traffic up to 30 minutes at a...
ffxnow.com
Downtown Herndon circulator set to begin when Silver Line Phase II opens
A new circulator through the Town of Herndon is set to open when service for phase two of the Silver Line officially begins. The Herndon Circulator — run through the Fairfax Connector — will include weekday and weekend service through the Herndon Metro station, Spring Street, Downtown Herndon, Elden Street, Parcher Avenue and Worldgate Drive.
WTOP
Little Falls Parkway in Bethesda will soon have a park
Commuters driving through Bethesda, Maryland, over the next few months will see construction on Little Falls Parkway. The project will add an actual park that will run parallel to the road for about a half a mile. This summer Montgomery County Parks and The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Alexandria Row Home with Golden-Hour Views of the Potomac River
Not only does this four-level townhouse on the corner have amazing water views, but it also features an elevator. Alexandria is full of beauty. With the historic buildings and landmarks in Old Town and its location on the water, it’s hard to match the city’s amazing views. And the corner row home at 14 Duke St. in Alexandria can attest to that. With sights of Point Lumley Park and the Potomac River from the terrace, you’ll be able to take in the magical work of Mother Nature on a daily basis.
'A road-widening project for electricity' | Section of W&OD trail closed for Dominion Energy wire replacement
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington and Old Dominion trail is closed from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21 so that Dominion Energy crews can safely install new electric wires along the bike path. Dominion Energy workers are asking anyone who uses the tail to stay off the bike path and follow a detour between Loudoun County Parkway to Claiborne Parkway.
WTOP
Short-term safety improvements for US 15 ranked for Loudoun Co. supervisors
Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors is set to consider 10 prioritized short-term safety improvements that can be implemented long before U.S. Route 15 north of Leesburg, Virginia, is widened from two lanes to four. In July, the board amended its 2019 Countywide Transportation Plan to widen the picturesque, but...
restonnow.com
BREAKING: Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon
Updated at 4:25 p.m. — Elden Street in Herndon has reopened, as police continue to investigate a crash that involved two pedestrians. Earlier: Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon, per a police report, with one suffering injuries that were initially considered life-threatening. The...
WTOP
W&OD Trail closure to replace powerline strung before Ashburn’s housing boom
In the 1970s, the building that now houses a popular barbecue restaurant along the W&OD Trail on Ashburn Road in Virginia was a corner store, with two gas pumps out front. Now, if you look straight up, the power line that runs along the popular walking and cycling trail is the same cable that was installed before Ashburn’s housing boom, and Loudoun County’s burgeoning development.
WTOP
Alexandria council OKs speed cameras in school zones
Alexandria’s city council voted Saturday to approve the installation of speed cameras in five school zones throughout the Northern Virginia city. The council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance that calls for a civil penalty of up to $100 for driving more than 10 miles above the posted speed limit within a school zone.
alxnow.com
No injuries after shots fired on Duke Street Sunday night
There were no injuries after shots were fired in the West End on Sunday night (October 16). Police reported the incident at 8:35 p.m. in the 4100 block of Duke Street. The incident occurred near single family homes in the area of the intersection of Duke and S. French Street.
alxnow.com
Pedestrian critically injured in Landmark crash
A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver on Van Dorn Street this morning. Alexandria Police spokesman Marcel Bassett said around 6:36 a.m. the police received a call about a woman struck by a car. The woman was transported to a hospital while the driver remained on the scene.
fox5dc.com
Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues
VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
WJLA
Woman raped at gunpoint at Tysons Corner hotel, Fairfax police release photos of suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives are asking for the community’s help to identify a man wanted in the rape of a woman in her hotel room in the Tysons Corner area. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Sex Abuse Squad are investigating a...
alxnow.com
Top stories this week in Alexandria
This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
mymcmedia.org
Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring
A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
WJLA
Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint
STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
PHOTOS: Cities and counties across Northern Virginia celebrate National Walk to School Day
This week, police officers from departments across Northern Virginia accompanied kids on their walk to school for National Walk & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire in Gaithersburg on Sunday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Village Overlook condominiums on Christopher Ave in Gaithersburg around 4pm on Sunday, October 16. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire was located on the third floor, in the bedroom of one of the building’s units. The fire has been extinguished and did not extend to other parts of the building.
theburn.com
Chic new Italian restaurant headed to Loudoun County
The buzz exploded in the last week. Someone had bought the old Aldie Country Store and was rapidly refurbishing it. But what was it going to be? A new store? A restaurant? Or something else? The Burn has gotten nearly a dozen messages about it. Now we have the answer....
ffxnow.com
The Boro developer buys JCPenney stores in Fair Oaks, Springfield
Two of Fairfax County’s longstanding JCPenney stores recently changed hands, a move that could set the stage for their malls to transition to more mixed-use environments. Announced in September, The Meridian Group — the Bethesda-based developer behind The Boro in Tysons — partnered with D.C. real estate firm Martin-Diamond Properties to acquire five JCPenneys, including the anchor stores at Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center.
