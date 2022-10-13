Read full article on original website
U.S. 2 Closed Twice Sunday Because Of Bolt Creek Fire
U.S. Highway 2 is back open Monday after closing twice Sunday because of the Bolt Creek Fire. The roadway was closed between Skykomish and Grotto from noon until 2 p.m. while crews removed hazardous trees and other debris. The road closed again around 4:30 p.m. because of increased fire activity...
Chelan County Planning To Install On Site Water Tanks For Wildfires
Chelan County is looking to place as many as 22 water tanks at locations in the county where there are no fire hydrants in an effort to boost response to wildfires. The water tanks would actually be converted shipping containers originally used to store freight on cargo ships. Chelan County...
City of Wenatchee Silently Bans RV Parking on City Streets
The City of Wenatchee discreetly prohibited RV parking on city streets without any discussion during their last council meeting on Thursday. The council unanimously approved two new laws pertaining RV parking, or any occupant living in their vehicle/trailer. These two ordinances include the following changes: the first now prohibits RVs...
General Election Ballots Being Mailed This Week in NCW
Ballots for next month’s general election will be mailed out to voters in Chelan and Douglas Counties this week. Douglas County Auditor, Thad Duvall, says voters in his jurisdiction will notice a different look to their ballot this year. “We do have a difference in the way the ballot...
Challenger for Chelan Co. Sheriff says Morale & Turnover Big Concerns
Mike Morrison is a candidate for Chelan County Sheriff. The 42-year-old Republican is a native of Lacey who has spent 16 years in law enforcement, including the last eight as a deputy with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. He has also served as president of the Chelan County Deputy...
Statewide Conference On Revitalization Coming To Wenatchee
The annual statewide RevitalizeWA Conference is coming to Wenatchee Wednesday through Friday. The gathering focuses on historic preservation and economic revitalization, and will feature 30 different seminars and workshops. Wenatchee Downtown Association Executive Director Linda Haglund says this year's conference will be much different than the last time Wenatchee played...
Troopers Say Woman Killed During Stevens Pass Road Rage Incident
The Washington State Patrol is actively investigating a fatal shooting that they say started as road rage between two vehicles on U.S. 2 near Stevens Pass over the weekend. Troopers say the driver of a 2014 silver Kia Sorrento attempted to create distance between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV, when an occupant from the Subaru shot through the rear passenger window of the Kia.
Letter From Wenatchee Police Chief Asks For Retraction From State Legislator
Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown is using his position as head a statewide organization to call on Democratic State Representative Jesse Johnson to retract a statement on social media. Crown is the current president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, who sent a letter to Johnson. In...
Wenatchee Playwright Heidi Schreck Reveals New Pilot on Amazon and Her Thoughts on Roe v. Wade
Tony-Award nominated playwright and Wenatchee local Heidi Schreck shares her current relationship with U.S. politics, and announces the new pilot she’s been working on for Amazon Prime. Heidi Schreck is the playwright behind the twice Tony Award-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me, which made her a Pulitzer...
Homecoming to be Combined with Senior Night for Cascade Kodiaks
Two high school homecoming football games fell victim to the Wenatchee Valley’s poor air quality last Friday. The Wenatchee Panthers contest against Davis was moved from the Apple Bowl to Quincy – but at least it was played – with the Panthers shutting out the Pirates 43-0.
