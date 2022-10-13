The Washington State Patrol is actively investigating a fatal shooting that they say started as road rage between two vehicles on U.S. 2 near Stevens Pass over the weekend. Troopers say the driver of a 2014 silver Kia Sorrento attempted to create distance between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV, when an occupant from the Subaru shot through the rear passenger window of the Kia.

