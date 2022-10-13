ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

U.S. 2 Closed Twice Sunday Because Of Bolt Creek Fire

U.S. Highway 2 is back open Monday after closing twice Sunday because of the Bolt Creek Fire. The roadway was closed between Skykomish and Grotto from noon until 2 p.m. while crews removed hazardous trees and other debris. The road closed again around 4:30 p.m. because of increased fire activity...
SKYKOMISH, WA
City of Wenatchee Silently Bans RV Parking on City Streets

The City of Wenatchee discreetly prohibited RV parking on city streets without any discussion during their last council meeting on Thursday. The council unanimously approved two new laws pertaining RV parking, or any occupant living in their vehicle/trailer. These two ordinances include the following changes: the first now prohibits RVs...
WENATCHEE, WA
General Election Ballots Being Mailed This Week in NCW

Ballots for next month’s general election will be mailed out to voters in Chelan and Douglas Counties this week. Douglas County Auditor, Thad Duvall, says voters in his jurisdiction will notice a different look to their ballot this year. “We do have a difference in the way the ballot...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Statewide Conference On Revitalization Coming To Wenatchee

The annual statewide RevitalizeWA Conference is coming to Wenatchee Wednesday through Friday. The gathering focuses on historic preservation and economic revitalization, and will feature 30 different seminars and workshops. Wenatchee Downtown Association Executive Director Linda Haglund says this year's conference will be much different than the last time Wenatchee played...
WENATCHEE, WA
Troopers Say Woman Killed During Stevens Pass Road Rage Incident

The Washington State Patrol is actively investigating a fatal shooting that they say started as road rage between two vehicles on U.S. 2 near Stevens Pass over the weekend. Troopers say the driver of a 2014 silver Kia Sorrento attempted to create distance between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV, when an occupant from the Subaru shot through the rear passenger window of the Kia.
EVERETT, WA
Homecoming to be Combined with Senior Night for Cascade Kodiaks

Two high school homecoming football games fell victim to the Wenatchee Valley’s poor air quality last Friday. The Wenatchee Panthers contest against Davis was moved from the Apple Bowl to Quincy – but at least it was played – with the Panthers shutting out the Pirates 43-0.
WENATCHEE, WA

