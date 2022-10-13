Read full article on original website
B777A350-1000
4d ago
The picture of Carson City looking east on William St/US50 is old. I find it hard to believe that 50% of the population of Esmerelda County, the least populated of Nevada believe that.
2
Marie Miller
3d ago
Climate Change is a complete joke and a waste of Taxpayers money! No one can control Mother Nature.
3
Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In Nevada, the lieutenant governor’s position is viewed as “symbolic” and is only as powerful as the governor decides. The lieutenant governor’s responsibilities include serving as the vice chair of the Department of Transportation, chair of the state Commission on Tourism and a member of several other committees and boards, as well as breaking a […] The post Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT inviting public feedback for highway plagued by crashes
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to provide feedback on traffic improvements to U.S. 50. at Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. You are invited to give your feedback at the following locations and times:. Oct. 27 from 10:00 a.m. noon at...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dry conditions help speed the combines
DES MOINES — Harvest continued with 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. “The generally dry conditions statewide have allowed farmers to make steady progress...
KPVI Newschannel 6
California to end pandemic state of emergency in February
(The Center Square) – California’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28. 2023, nearly three years after it was declared, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. The governor’s decision to lift the state of emergency in February means California will phase out the final 27 of nearly 600 directives enacted during the pandemic that still remain in effect.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Center For Independent Living Hosts White Cane Awareness Day
White Cane Awareness Day helps generate the conversation surrounding blind equity nationwide. White Cane Awareness Day is to inform the public on the tool's significance to blind people.
GOP donor trying to reshape Nevada politics pushes radical conspiracy theories, repeatedly cites antisemitic propaganda
Robert Beadles made his name by making unfounded election claims and backing candidates who share his radical beliefs. But an investigation found that he has repeatedly cited antisemitic propaganda and outlandish conspiracy theories. The post GOP donor trying to reshape Nevada politics pushes radical conspiracy theories, repeatedly cites antisemitic propaganda appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
luxury-houses.net
A Private and Enchanting Estate is Unlike Any Other in Washoe Valley City, Colorado Seeks $5.5 Million
18250 Lake Vista Rd in Washoe Valley City for Sale. 18250 Lake Vista Rd, Washoe Valley City, Nevada is a custom European-style home features superior quality finishes throughout situated on a private water-ski lake in Hidden Lake Ranch. This estate in Washoe Valley City offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 18250 Lake Vista Rd, please contact Jean C Merkelbach (Phone: 775-901-0704) at Engel and Volkers Lake Tahoe for full support and perfect service.
Record-Courier
Clear Creek trail opening draws 300 participants
Around 300 people turned out at James Lee Park in Indian Hills for the first Carson Valley Trails Fest on Saturday, according to organizers. “We’re celebrating all of our strategic partners and most importantly all of our volunteers that have helped build this Clear Creek Trail extension,” Carson Valley Trails Association President Neal Falk said. “You can now go 21 miles from the Valley to all the way to the top of Spooner. That’s because of all the hard work of the volunteers who give their time to the organization.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Measure 111 would make Oregon the first state to guarantee access to health care
In November, Oregon voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care. The language of the measure is simple. It states: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of...
Nevada man sentenced to 6-15 years in prison for threatening elected officials
Matthew Carter was sentenced to serve six to 15 years in prison for threatening several Nevada elected officials with violence in the leadup to and aftermath of the 2020 general election.
KOLO TV Reno
State minimum wage issues tackled in statewide Ballot Question 2
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local Junk King here in Reno prides itself on being an eco-friendly junk removal service. They recycle when possible. Inside their warehouse items they donate. The owner here says he employs 8 people who can take as little as 20-minutes to remove unwanted items from...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Spawning salmon face gauntlet of drought, aquatic invasive species
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Taylor Creek has recently been referred to as a parking lot by local fishing guide JD Richey in a recent Facebook post. On Oct. 2, Richey posted a video on Oct. 2 showing social media followers the aquatic invasive species project, the low levels of the creek and the “brutal gauntlet” the kokanee salmon face this spawning season.
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
Elko Daily Free Press
Temperature drop, chance of precip this weekend
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada’s pleasant fall temperatures are expected to take a nose dive this weekend – and deliver the season’s first chance of snow. Highs in the mid-70 will continue into Friday before dropping to the lower 60s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska lawmakers seek probe into Department of Education over CRT link
Some Nebraska lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the state Department of Education, alleging that the department provided materials to teachers promoting critical race theory through a state website. The allegations centered on one document, titled "Winning Racial Justice In Our Schools," by the Education Justice Research and Organizing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska legislative races key to fate of abortion, concealed carry, other issues
Whether Nebraska bans abortions, allows permitless concealed carry or promotes private school scholarships with tax dollars next year will depend on who gets elected to the Legislature this fall. All three issues failed this year when supporters fell a few votes short of getting the 33 needed to overcome a...
Opinion: Look to the polls — same-sex marriage, the Great Salt Lake and Joe Biden
Deseret News and Hinkley Institute polling show that voters don’t think the laws should be reversed on same-sex marriage. There are other issues they care about though.
KPVI Newschannel 6
During National Teen Driver Safety Week, parents hold the keys to safe teen driving
BATON ROUGE, La. - National Teen Driver Safety Week goes through Saturday and Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are encouraging parents to take the opportunity this week to talk with their teens about safe driving habits before handing over the keys.
How much to build a pipeline to fill the Great Salt Lake?
The idea of a pipeline from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Salt Lake has raised eyebrows and made some snicker.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gubernatorial candidates offer Nebraskans a choice
In a few short weeks, Nebraska voters will choose the successor to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is stepping down at the end of his current term because of term limitations. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Nebraskans will have three candidates on the ballot, each of whom offers significantly different stances from their opponents on a wide variety of issues facing voters.
