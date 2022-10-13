Read full article on original website
Football Playoff Previews
WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
Tomorrow River School District files for temporary restraining order to get Amherst football team into WIAA playoffs
The Tomorrow River School District has filed for a temporary restraining order to restore wins by the district's Amherst High School Football team that were declared vacant by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for use of an ineligible player. Last week, the WIAA was alerted to the possible use of...
Nick Canepa's Chargers report card: vs. Broncos
Union-Tribune columnist Nick Canepa grades the Los Angeles Chargers after their overtime victory against the Denver Broncos in Inglewood
Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week: October 10-16
Below are the Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week Nominees for this week. Voting is open until Thursday at 2 pm, so be sure to vote for who you feel is most deserving and spread the word. Users may vote once per day. HomeTown Ticketing provides a comprehensive, digital ticketing...
