“Brush-Up! ICT: Shocker Neighborhood” Beautification Event This Saturday, Oct. 22nd
The first “Brush-Up! ICT: Shocker Neighborhood” will be this Saturday, October 22nf at 9:00am. Brush-UP! ICT: Shocker Neighborhood is a large-scale neighborhood beautification event involving neighborhood associations, WIN (Wichita Independent Neighborhoods), local businesses, Wichita State University, and venders on hand to help beautify the area. Volunteers will help...
Suspect in Fatal Drive-Thru Shooting Questioned & Released
The Wichita Police Department said a man involved in a deadly shooting at a fast food drive-thru last Friday has been questioned and released. The 31-year-old man and and 35 year old Pleasure Coleman, of Wichita, reportedly got into an argument in the drive-through of the Wendy’s restaurant at Harry and Clifton. The altercation eventually turned physical, and that’s when the two men began shooting at one another. Coleman was struck and died at the scene.
Near record lows possible overnight
This morning’s dip in temperature may have been jarring for some, and Wednesday morning could get even colder. The forecasted low temperature for tonight into tomorrow morning is 25-degrees, while the coldest October 19 on record hit 23-degrees, back in 1917. These temperatures would see the year’s earliest freeze...
Voter registration deadline today
If you are not already registered to vote, today is the last day to register to be able to vote in November. If you are not sure if you are registered, you can check your status by following the link below. If you need to register to vote, you can...
New Aerospace Manufacturing Facility Coming to South Central Kansas
Aerospace parts manufacturer Pinnacle Aerospace, LLC, will be investing $14.7 million in a new facility in Wellington, Kansas, creating 155 jobs. The plant will build and assemble complex hard metal aerospace components for commercial, general, military, and space industries. Pinnacle’s plan to hire 155 employees within the first five years...
Motorcycle rider killed in Sedgwick County crash
A Great Bend woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in northwest Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a white Chevy pickup was going east on K-96 near Mount Hope, and two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were riding in the other lane. The pickup crossed into the lane with the motorcycles, causing one of the bikes to swerve to avoid a collision. The bike went out of control and rolled, hitting the other motorcycle.
