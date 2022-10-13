Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison
The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Is Getting A Free Four-Player Co-Op Mode A Month After Launch
Gotham Knights, the upcoming brawler set in the Batman universe, will get a proper four-player co-op mode in late November, a little over a month after the game's October 21 release. Called Heroic Assault, the mode will be added to Gotham Knights as a free update on November 29 and...
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Gamespot
DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Launch Trailer
Experience this multi-player survival game alongside others as you choose the side of the Raiders or Survivors. With so many custom options as either role, you’ll discover endless possibilities!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Bellibolt Is A V-Tuber's Best Friend
After a strange trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced Iono--a v-tuber themed Electric-type Gym Leader--a follow-up video has introduced the partner Pokemon she asked the world to guess: Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokemon that is unique to the Paldean region. Bellibolt is a bulbous, green Pokemon that is shown generating...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Tracer Hero Guide
Tracer in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most versatile DPS characters and a change from your usual strikers. While Tracer can still wrack up the damage counters, her biggest utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just make sure to watch her back. Tracer won’t last long in a direct fight.Here's all you need to know if you're planning on making this front-and-center hero your main.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Hits 25 Million Players, Everyone Getting Free DLC And Double XP Soon
Overwatch 2's launch earlier this month wasn't exactly smooth, but the game has reached a massive new player milestone right out of the gate. Blizzard announced that the free-to-play shooter hit 25 million players in 10 days. The studio used the "mind-blown" emoji to describe the player number. "Thank you...
Gamespot
11 Minutes Of Psyker Class | Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Beta
The Warhammer 40,000 Darktide closed beta is showing off new classes including Psyker, Ogryn, and Sharpshooter. In this gameplay clip we're showcasing an early run with the Psyker Class who are magic-users specializing in crowd control.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
The Dead Space Remake Improves My Favorite Survival-Horror Game
I love the original Dead Space. Nabbing every Xbox Achievement in that game happened more on accident than anything else. I just played the game enough times that one day I powered on the Xbox 360 and happened to notice I was one Achievement short (and before you ask, yes it was "Don't get cocky, kid"--that Achievement is such utter bulls**t). I can call out all the jump scares and pretty much every spoken line in that game beat-for-beat with embarrassing accuracy, and unfortunately can tell you the location of practically every audio file and power node from memory.
Gamespot
The Simpsons Waterworld Joke Arcade Game Is Now A Real Game You Can Play
Over the many decades that The Simpsons has been around, the animated TV series has had a good grasp on video games, poking fun at the scene with numerous fake titles. One such example was seen in the season six episode "The Springfield Files" with a laugh at the expense of Kevin Costner's critical flop Waterworld. If you've ever wished that the game was real and playable without having to dump $10 worth of quarters into an arcade machine, the good news is that one industrious developer has turned the gag into a free PC game.
Gamespot
Halloween Ends Could Be Biggest Box Office Smash Since Thor: Love And Thunder, Opens With $5 Million In Previews
Halloween Ends releases in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, October 14, and it's expected to bring in a lot of money at the box office despite releasing simultaneously for streaming on Peacock. The film got off to a strong start, banking $5.4 million in Thursday night previews, according to Variety.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök: The Mythology Behind Loki
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Ragnarök is soon upon us, specifically God of War Ragnarök, so we’re taking a look at the central figures of the game and looking at their actual story in Norse myth, how it is similar or different to what we’ve already seen in God of War, and what it might mean for Kratos’s ultimate fate. And today, we’re starting with a crowd favorite; Loki.
Gamespot
LOTR: Rings Of Power's Sauron Actor Didn't Know He Was Sauron Until Episode 3, Reveals Season 2 Details
The season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally reveals that Sauron has been hiding in plain sight the whole time. The actor who plays Sauron on the Amazon Studios show has now shared more details about the character and what to expect in the upcoming second season.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot
Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Are Available Now
The PlayStation Plus free games lineup for October 2022 is live now, and it includes some heavy hitters. Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot are all free this month, so make sure you snag them in time. It's quite an eclectic mix and one of the better months we've had in a while.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Mobile: Zombies Shi No Numa Secret Boss Fight Guide
The latest season has arrived to Call of Duty Mobile, and as the title suggests, Season 9: Zombies Are Back is an update focused on the undead. The Halloween-themed update also brings the return of the classic Shi No Numa Zombies map, which features a hidden boss fight. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the option to complete the Easter egg steps and defeat the boss.
Gamespot
Rocket League's Halloween Event Haunted Hallows Returns With Scary Cars And Spooky Modes
Beginning October 19, Rocket League players can drive horror movie themed cars and play in limited-time spooky modes as part of the Haunted Hallows event. Players can complete event challenges to unlock items based on iconic horror villains, including Billy the Puppet from Saw, Chucky from Child's Play, Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Sam from Trick'r Treat. Each villain has their own car decal and wheel. Challenges will also unlock other Halloween items and Golden Pumpkins, which can in turn unlock items from the Velocity, Triumph, and Auriga Item Series.
Gamespot
Steam Deck Update Adds Longer Boot Animation Support, Fans Already Creating Classic Intros
Valve's latest update for the Steam Deck has introduced a number of bug fixes for the handheld PC gaming system, as well as an option to increase the length of a boot-up animation. If you don't mind waiting, you'll be able to sit through 10-30 seconds of an opening sequence on the Steam Deck.
Gamespot
You Might Think This Overwatch 2 Hero Is OP, But Blizzard Isn't Rushing To Nerf Her
Overwatch 2 has been out for over a week now, and it's experienced some high highs and some very low lows. In a new blog post, the Overwatch 2 team detailed some upcoming changes to the game, its thoughts on character balance, and some much-needed bug fixes. In the first...
Gamespot
Meet The Modders Building The Super Mario 64 You Saw In The Ads
For players of a certain age, the Nintendo 64 is a sacred monument to nostalgia. However, the system's low-poly aesthetics and obvious technical limitations can make revisiting beloved games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo-Kazooie a shock. This inspired one group of modders from trying to create an improved version of Super Mario 64 that isn't based on modern standards of graphical fidelity. Instead, they're recreating the colorful, ultra-saturated art renders from the game's promotional materials.
Comments / 0