Woman Survives 2 Nights With a Broken Leg in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains Before Flagging Down a Train
Tourists on the historic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad were enjoying the views while watching for moose, elk, and bear when they spotted something out of place in the woods: an injured hiker on the other side of the Animas River from the train tracks. According to The Durango Herald, the twentysomething woman, who remains unidentified, had been hiking a section of The Colorado Trail when she lost her way along the Animas River. Trying to regain the trail, she scrambled up a cliff face, where she fell nearly 100 feet, severely breaking her leg. The woman spent two nights in the wilderness before she was finally able to make it down to the river, in hopes of making contact with the train.
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
