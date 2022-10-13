ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas vs. Iowa State: Who the experts are predicting to win

By Cami Griffin
No. 22 Texas is back at home to face Iowa State in Week 7.

The Longhorns are coming off a fantastic performance against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl, while the Cyclones are riding a three-game losing streak.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad must win this game to stay alive in the Big 12 title race. Iowa State boasts one of the top defenses in the conference and has the ability to keep this game close.

Iowa State has won the last three meetings against Texas, including a 30-7 victory in Ames last season. The Longhorns are hoping to right the ship in this series and prove they’re one of the top teams in the country with Quinn Ewers behind center.

Here’s a look at who national media experts are picking to win this week.

College Football News

Texas isn’t turning the ball over, and Iowa State has only forced three takeaways over the last three games.

The Cyclone D is just that good and will keep the game from getting out of hand. The passing game will make a few pushes in the second half, but there will be too much chasing.

Texas will never feel comfortable, but the defense will hold firm in key moments in the second half to get out with a third straight win. Pete Fiutak

Prediction: Texas 30, Iowa State 17

Bleacher Report

With quarterback Quinn Ewers back in the lineup, the Longhorns look like a completely different team. Ewers has the ability to push the ball downfield and make a defense uncomfortable. In his first game back, Ewers threw for four touchdowns and 289 yards. He takes advantage of small mistakes made from defenses, garnering a patience that’s rare for such a young athlete.

Iowa State is riding a three-game losing skid, but the positive is that each loss came against a team that’s been ranked this season. The Cyclones have a few issues that keep them well outside of the Big 12 title debate, including quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who has trouble protecting the ball, and a running back room that can’t seem to find its niche.

The Iowa State defense has a chance to keep the Cyclones in the game, but Texas has too many offensive weapons to contain. Max Escarpio

Prediction: Texas 35, Iowa State 17

Heartland College Sports

I think this is a case of two teams heading in opposite directions, with Texas starting to pick up momentum and Iowa State starting to crumble offensively. Despite the fact the Cyclones have been able to keep things close in Big 12 play for years, I think that it finally catches up with them this weekend in Austin as Texas is playing really good football right now. The Longhorns win big in Austin, setting up a monumental battle with Oklahoma State in Stillwater in Week 8. Bryan Clinton

Prediction: Texas 34, Iowa State 20

Athlon Sports

The path to victory for Iowa State in this game appears narrow. Simply put, the Cyclones cannot move the ball well enough to come close to matching Texas punch-for-punch on offense. That means head coach Matt Campbell needs to draw on his creativity to manufacture scoring opportunities for his team in all three phases of the game. A big play on special teams or a defensive score could potentially help the Cyclones spring an upset.

Some of Ewers’ decisions in his limited time on the field this season suggest he’s still adjusting to the new level of difficulty on the college level. Giving the ball away to the ISU defense is one way to keep the visiting team in the game, so Sarkisian may try a risk-free game plan to keep his QB from working into trouble. If so, that would put Texas running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson in position for big stat lines.

ISU’s slow offensive pace and defensive preference for thwarting explosive plays may keep the score down. So long as Texas isn’t busy this week celebrating its mammoth rivalry win, the Cyclones probably won’t challenge the Horns on Saturday. Allen Kenney

Prediction: Texas 28, Iowa State 13

Horns247 staff predictions

Chip Brown: Texas 27, Iowa State 10

Jeff Howe: Texas 31, Iowa State 9

Taylor Estes: Texas 24, Iowa State 10

Mike Roach: Texas 34, Iowa State 13

Hudson Standish: Texas 38, Iowa State 13

