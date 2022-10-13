Read full article on original website
South Florence's LaNorris Sellers voted SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to South Florence football player LaNorris Sellers, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans. Sellers, a Syracuse commit, threw for 425 yards and eight touchdowns in one half, as his future college coach watched ...
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
My Brother’s Keeper in Florence works to improve homelessness by filling basic needs
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — As temperatures begin to fall, My Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit organization in Florence, is providing many basic items needed by men, women, and children in the community. The group’s founder, minister Marcus Simmons, and four churches in the Florence area initially joined together to ensure to help homeless people and others […]
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman
Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday
ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
SC governor suspends councilman in Sumter County town after indictment
MAYESVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended a councilman in the Sumter County town of Mayesville after the councilman's indictment on charges he threated the mayor. McMaster issued an executive order Monday temporarily removing Terence Wilson from the Mayesville Town Council. The move came after the...
Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield
Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
Road named in memory of late Florence police officer
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A portion of Hoffmeyer Road in Darlington County that borders Florence County is now named the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. A road dedication ceremony took place Friday at Snowhill Baptist Church in Florence. Carraway was among seven officers shot in the line of duty during...
Rockingham crash: Robin Roberts expected to make full recovery
Robin Roberts Racing has given a brief update on Robin Roberts condition. The Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star was injured on Saturday during a race against Justin Swanstrom at Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina. During the race, Roberts lost control of his car. He was involved in a...
Coroner identifies Sumter victim of single-vehicle collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the person who died from a single-vehicle incident on Oakland Avenue. The incident occurred around 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, Oct.16. Marcus Lane, 41, of Burkett Drive, Sumter, was traveling down Oakland Avenue when he...
Improvements and expansions to health care coming to 2 rural Midlands areas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal funding is being used to expand emergency services in Orangeburg and Sumter. Both communities are hoping this sets more rural areas in the Midlands on a path to catch up to health care in the rest of the state. The City of Orangeburg is getting...
Myrtle Beach relegated to bottom half of region after loss to South Florence
Back in July, Mickey Wilson was assessing everything. What Myrtle Beach had coming back. The addition of a couple transfers. And - maybe most importantly - the guys who’d run out of eligibility and gone off to college. Add it all together, and the annual rite of passage led...
Victim identified after Sumter County motorcycle collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m. The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter on Saturday night, Oct. 15. The victim has been identified...
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
Northeast residents invited to town hall meeting to discuss rezoning requests
A town hall meeting will be held Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss three rezoning requests in Northeast Richland County. County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron is organizing the upcoming in-person town hall meeting, which will take place at Killiam Park, located at 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood, South Carolina, and will focus on the map amendment requests for the three properties.
Joe Cunningham Wants to Know If Henry McMaster Still Opposes Marriage Equality Due to History of Bigoted Remarks
Ahead of Famously Hot Pride in Columbia this weekend, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham has called on Governor Henry McMaster to state his position on marriage equality. Governor McMaster has a long history of bigoted statements about the LGBTQ community and opposition to marriage equality. In response to President...
