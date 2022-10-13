ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WMBF

Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
FLORENCE, SC
Newberry Observer

Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman

Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
MAYESVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday

ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF

Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield

Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
EDGEFIELD, SC
wpde.com

Road named in memory of late Florence police officer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A portion of Hoffmeyer Road in Darlington County that borders Florence County is now named the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. A road dedication ceremony took place Friday at Snowhill Baptist Church in Florence. Carraway was among seven officers shot in the line of duty during...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Rockingham crash: Robin Roberts expected to make full recovery

Robin Roberts Racing has given a brief update on Robin Roberts condition. The Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star was injured on Saturday during a race against Justin Swanstrom at Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina. During the race, Roberts lost control of his car. He was involved in a...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies Sumter victim of single-vehicle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the person who died from a single-vehicle incident on Oakland Avenue. The incident occurred around 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, Oct.16. Marcus Lane, 41, of Burkett Drive, Sumter, was traveling down Oakland Avenue when he...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Victim identified after Sumter County motorcycle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m. The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter on Saturday night, Oct. 15. The victim has been identified...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
coladaily.com

Northeast residents invited to town hall meeting to discuss rezoning requests

A town hall meeting will be held Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss three rezoning requests in Northeast Richland County. County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron is organizing the upcoming in-person town hall meeting, which will take place at Killiam Park, located at 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood, South Carolina, and will focus on the map amendment requests for the three properties.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

