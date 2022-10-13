Read full article on original website
Related
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
Two Famous Musicians Will Appear on Popular Montana TV Show
This show is raising viewer expectations with the addition of these two music legends to the cast. The third season of the TV show Big Sky premiered on September 21st, and fans were excited by the additions of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) and country music legend Reba McEntire. The third season is set in Helena, Montana, and focuses on the odd disappearance of tourists through Reba McEntire's outdoor company.
Montanans Pick Their Top 6 All-Time Favorite Movie Villains
Every great movie needs a bad guy. Of course, throughout the history of film, there have been some world-class villains. Whether it's an alien from a galaxy far, far away, or some sort of deranged mask-wearing serial killer, a great bad guy is hard to beat. With Halloween just around...
Roger Waters Shares His Favorite ‘Dark Side of the Rainbow’ Rumor
Roger Waters discussed the "Dark Side of the Rainbow" legend and shared his favorite story surrounding the mash-up. It's long been known that a series of connections appear to be made when Pink Floyd's classic album, The Dark Side of the Moon, is played alongside the 1939 fantasy movie, The Wizard of Oz. In a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (available below), host Rogan asked Waters if there was any truth to reports that the band planned this synchronization.
‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Legendary star of film, TV and the stage, Angela Lansbury, has died at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by the actress' family, who issued the following statement to Broadway World:. The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her...
Top 100 Live Albums
Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
Do You Know These Creepy Montana Urban Legends?
It's the time of year for spooky stories, and we've got some tales that originate right here in Montana. Halloween is nearly upon us, and I am a huge fan of spooky stories. Montana has a deep history of creepy stories, from tall tales to urban legends, and we thought we would explore some of the ones we know.
Neil Young’s ‘Harvest’ Expanded in 50th Anniversary Box Set
Neil Young's multiplatinum album Harvest returns as a 50th-anniversary-edition box set that will include the original LP, a previously unseen film, studio outtakes and an unearthed solo performance. The reissue is due on Dec. 2 in CD, DVD and vinyl formats. A lithograph accompanies the vinyl box. Hardbound books and...
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0