NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Sale offer accepted on property, building

NEESES — Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton, in an email to The Times and Democrat, stated that after an executive session during the regular Neeses Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, council voted to accept an offer on the town property and building located on 2017 Silversprings Road. “Details are...
NEESES, SC
Town of Branchville: Council discusses audit, upcoming events

BRANCHVILLE -- Lori Salley briefed Branchville Town Council on the town’s 2021 audit at a recent meeting. Salley gave a review of finances for the 2021 fiscal year, and gave a report on where the town stands in regard to the current budget. Councilman Brett Banks asked where she...
BRANCHVILLE, SC

