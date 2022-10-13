The construction crews have been busy at work getting the exterior of the community center ready for opening and many have been asking, “when will the Curley Community center open?” Well, South Boston Online posted an update this week. It appears there is still a legal situation and then they are waiting on some supplies, and then the City will need to staff the center etc. So it looks like the community center aka “The L” will most likely be opening, potentially, in early 2023. You can read more about this here.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO