Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Waterloo Restaurant Makes Plans To Downsize
A Waterloo restaurant is shaking things up a bit. Last week, the staff for a Waterloo eatery announced some big changes would be coming their way this month. On October 14th, the team behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Currently located at...
Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season
Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
biztimes.biz
Through the decades, East Dubuque supper club ‘is different than most’
Address: 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Dining hours: 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (brunch) and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Employees: 70. On the web: timmermanssupperclub.com. EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Ascending...
franchising.com
Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Reopens With Sleek New Look
The restaurant and bakery is ready to serve up fan-favorite homestyle cooking following a temporary closure and remodel. CORALVILLE, IA, October 17, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ - The Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is welcoming guests back with a fresh new look starting Monday, October 24, 2022. Following a temporary closure and remodel, the restaurant located at 819 1st Avenue in Coralville is reopening and ready to serve up Perkins fan favorite homestyle cooking.
KCRG.com
Columbus Community School District cancels school Monday due to break-in
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Local surgical oncologist busts myths about breast cancer. Dr. Ingrid Lizarraga, a breast surgical oncologist at UI Health Care, joins us to help bust some myths about breast cancer. Incumbent Reynolds to debate challenger DeJear Monday. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque business to reopen at new location
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 563-582-8671 or mcgovernhardwarecorp@gmail.com. Online: facebook.com/mcgovernhardware. A longtime Dubuque outdoor power equipment store soon will reopen at a new location with a new owner. McGovern Hardware will open Monday, Oct. 17, at 3131 Cedar Crest...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
KCRG.com
Occupants displaced after Cedar Rapids structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to 1512 Wheatland Court SW for a structure fire after receiving a report of smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. When crews arrived they found heavy fire expanding into...
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations
A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
KWQC
2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of North Mulberry Road from 155th Street for a crash, according to a crash report. According to troopers,...
KCRG.com
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
cbs2iowa.com
Manchester man caught in grain bagger dies
MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man died in a farm accident Thursday at a farm three miles north of Hopkinton. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says at 11 a.m. Randall Wulfenkuhle, 68, was operating a grain bagger and while checking or adjusting the machine, his clothing got caught in a drive shaft.
KCRG.com
Omaha man arrested in Fayette County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein. After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a felony...
KCJJ
Coralville firefighters battle early morning blaze
Coralville firefighters battled an early morning blaze on Friday. According to a Coralville Fire Department news release, fire crews were called to 209 Holiday Road at approximately 5:10 AM. They were joined by units from Iowa City, North Liberty, and Tiffin. Fire damage was contained to a third floor apartment...
Comments / 0