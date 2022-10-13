ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

4 Charged Following Shoplifting Investigation in Atlantic City, NJ

Four people are facing charges following a shoplifting and theft investigation in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, during the months of August and September following complaints of shoplifting from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk, detectives conducted an investigation that targeted employees that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man pleads guilty in drug-induced death

An Atlantic City man pleaded guilty to the 2020 drug-induced death of a man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. Ramon Rivera, 51, also admitted to distribution of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl. Felipe Popocati Garcia Lopez, 42, died after he and another man were found unresponsive inside Haps Laundromat on...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ Transit driver and 5 passengers hurt after minivan rear-ends bus, officials say

Six people were hurt when a minivan rear-ended an NJ Transit bus at a stop in Atlantic City on Monday morning, authorities said. The driver and five passengers were brought to an area hospital with minor injuries following the crash shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Chelsea and Atlantic avenues, according to Atlantic City police Lt. Kevin Fair and NJ Transit officials.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

FBI investigates NJ ‘swatting’ calls to 10 towns

State Police said there were at least 10 "swatting" calls received Friday by New Jersey school districts. Police in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold Township, Hamilton (Mercer), Jackson, Lower Township, Newark, Stafford, Toms River and Vineland received what turned out to be hoax calls about a shooting inside a school. Local...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Arrested In Fatal Camden County Shooting

Four people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Three men and a juvenile were charged with killing a 24-year-old man, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On July 27, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Camden County police...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Atlantic City police shut down fence operation, four arrested

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The Atlantic City Police Department shut down a fence operation that was buying stolen goods from a group of thieves targeting businesses across the city. Four people were arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods after a two-month investigation by the department’s special investigations division. “During the months of August and September of 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an operation targeting employees of commercial establishments in Atlantic City that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise,” the department said,. “The operation was conducted in response to numerous complaints of The post Atlantic City police shut down fence operation, four arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nj1015.com

Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Camden, NJ bridge

CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 p.m. Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
CAMDEN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City, NJ, Police Officer Hit By Pickup Truck

Authorities in Atlantic City say a police officer was injured Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck as he was directing traffic around an accident. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Route 30 at around 10:45 PM for a vehicle that had ran off the road and into the marsh.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

DUI Charges Dropped For Defiant NJ Gym Owner: Reports

Drunk driving charges against Ian Smith, a former gym owner known for defying state COVID orders, have been dismissed, the New Jersey Globe reports. The charges had dashed Smith's chances of winning a Republican Party primary for the 3rd congressional seat. However, for the next nine months, a municipal court...
BELLMAWR, NJ
Daily Voice

Feds: Female Duo Admits Dealing Meth Throughout South Jersey

Two women caught trafficking meth through South Jersey took plea deals rather than risk federal prosecution, authorities said. Sherri Craig, 42, of Clementon, New Jersey, and Shannon Foster, 27, of Egg Harbor City, formally agreed on Thursday, Oct. 13, to mandatory five-year minimum sentences -- and possibly more time. All...
CLEMENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy