4 Charged Following Shoplifting Investigation in Atlantic City, NJ
Four people are facing charges following a shoplifting and theft investigation in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, during the months of August and September following complaints of shoplifting from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk, detectives conducted an investigation that targeted employees that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
19-year-old Shot in Atlantic City, NJ; Man Charged With Attempted Murder
Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in the city last Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:30, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Adriatic Avenues for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived to...
Atlantic City man pleads guilty in drug-induced death
An Atlantic City man pleaded guilty to the 2020 drug-induced death of a man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. Ramon Rivera, 51, also admitted to distribution of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl. Felipe Popocati Garcia Lopez, 42, died after he and another man were found unresponsive inside Haps Laundromat on...
NJ Transit driver and 5 passengers hurt after minivan rear-ends bus, officials say
Six people were hurt when a minivan rear-ended an NJ Transit bus at a stop in Atlantic City on Monday morning, authorities said. The driver and five passengers were brought to an area hospital with minor injuries following the crash shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Chelsea and Atlantic avenues, according to Atlantic City police Lt. Kevin Fair and NJ Transit officials.
3 men, 1 minor charged with murder in Camden, NJ summertime shooting
CAMDEN — An investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in July has resulted in murder charges for four city residents, including a juvenile. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests and charges on Monday. All four were charged on Oct. 3. Responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police...
NJ man, 19, charged with assaulting cop at fatal Wildwood car rally
WILDWOOD — A 19-year-old is the fourth person facing charges in connection to a fatal, unsanctioned car rally last month. Joshua Bocchino, of Long Branch, was arrested at his home on West End Avenue on Thursday, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities said a large number...
FBI investigates NJ ‘swatting’ calls to 10 towns
State Police said there were at least 10 "swatting" calls received Friday by New Jersey school districts. Police in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold Township, Hamilton (Mercer), Jackson, Lower Township, Newark, Stafford, Toms River and Vineland received what turned out to be hoax calls about a shooting inside a school. Local...
4 Arrested In Fatal Camden County Shooting
Four people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Three men and a juvenile were charged with killing a 24-year-old man, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On July 27, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Camden County police...
Atlantic City police shut down fence operation, four arrested
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The Atlantic City Police Department shut down a fence operation that was buying stolen goods from a group of thieves targeting businesses across the city. Four people were arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods after a two-month investigation by the department’s special investigations division. “During the months of August and September of 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an operation targeting employees of commercial establishments in Atlantic City that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise,” the department said,. “The operation was conducted in response to numerous complaints of The post Atlantic City police shut down fence operation, four arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
nj1015.com
Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Camden, NJ bridge
CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 p.m. Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Officer Hit By Pickup Truck
Authorities in Atlantic City say a police officer was injured Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck as he was directing traffic around an accident. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Route 30 at around 10:45 PM for a vehicle that had ran off the road and into the marsh.
New Jersey man busted after Federal Agents intercept large package of psilocybin mushrooms
A Brick Township man who ordered a sizable amount of psilocybin mushrooms and enough paraphernalia to maintain a drug operation got the attention of local, state, and federal agencies leading to his arrest and trip to the Ocean County Jail. Brick Police said that an investigation began ten days ago...
DUI Charges Dropped For Defiant NJ Gym Owner: Reports
Drunk driving charges against Ian Smith, a former gym owner known for defying state COVID orders, have been dismissed, the New Jersey Globe reports. The charges had dashed Smith's chances of winning a Republican Party primary for the 3rd congressional seat. However, for the next nine months, a municipal court...
NJ pandemic gym owner must use ignition device after DWI charge dropped
Former gym owner and congressional candidate Ian Smith has had drunk driving charges dropped but must install a breath ignition interlock device on his vehicle for nine months. Smith was charged in the early hours of March 27 after driving on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. Officers said he failed a...
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
Levittown Man Arrested By FBI In Philly Drag Race Once Threatened To Shoot Up NJ Wawa: Reports
A Bucks County man was in custody after authorities said he used a bullhorn to turn a crowd against police officers in Philadelphia on Oct. 2 — and reports indicate he'd previously been charged with threatening to terrorize a New Jersey Wawa. Joseph Vannauker, 18, of Levittown, was arrested...
Feds: Female Duo Admits Dealing Meth Throughout South Jersey
Two women caught trafficking meth through South Jersey took plea deals rather than risk federal prosecution, authorities said. Sherri Craig, 42, of Clementon, New Jersey, and Shannon Foster, 27, of Egg Harbor City, formally agreed on Thursday, Oct. 13, to mandatory five-year minimum sentences -- and possibly more time. All...
fox29.com
Burlington County firefighters battle fatal fire at senior living community
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - Firefighters in Burlington County are investigating the cause of a fatal fire in Burlington. According to officials, crews were called to the J. Frank Budd Building, a senior citizen living development, on the 200 block of East Pearl Street Saturday morning, just after 11:30, for a fire alarm.
