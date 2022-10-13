ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local leader advocating to take Shelby County out of permitless gun carry

By Cierra Jordan, FOX13memphis.com
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details are emerging about the shooting that left a little girl dead on Thursday morning in Northeast Memphis.

The youngest of three shooting victims was just 10 years old.

Neighbors have told us they were shocked when they heard the news about the child who passed away in the tragic shooting in the 7000 block of Dokkum Drive.

They said the 10-year-old was a little girl and remember her playing outside right here just a couple of weeks ago

“When I heard about it,” a neighbor said. “I just cried because that baby still had a life to go on.”

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting on Dookum Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 10-year-old girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but did not survive her injuries.

“I’ve seen the little girl,” the neighbor said. “She walks up and down the street playing. I hate that this happened to her. They need to put these guns away.”

Allante McAbee, 21, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm with intent.

According to the Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission, gun-related incidents went up 8% from 2020 to 2021.

The recent shootings have been sounding an alarm to Tennessee State Governor Bill Lee and lawmakers.

“This is an additional call to action of what we’ve been screaming about, gun violence prevention,” said Tennessee State Senator London Lamar. “Right now we need to get serious about taking guns out of the hands of people who don’t need to have them.”

Senator Lamar said Gov. Lee and legislators recently had a meeting about solutions to curb gun violence in Memphis.

“Hopefully, I can get everyone on board with a zero cost of initiative that will put in programs and get all of our agencies involved to reduce gun violence in our community,” Lamar said.

Sen. Lamar said she is advocating to take Shelby County out of permitless gun carry. She feels there are too many policies that make it easier for guns to wind up on our streets.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 26

chook up
3d ago

Check the crime rates and who actually has a gun that they bought LEGALLY! It’s almost always a thug with a stolen gun that commits the crimes.

Reply(4)
12
Memfrica Made
3d ago

All this talk from the government is just smoke and mirrors... They could care less what happens to the poor families... Plenty of money in Memphis to find solutions... Instead they let corporations take advantage of poor families...

Reply(1)
4
xxx.
3d ago

Yeah , yeah , take guns out of criminals hands , not law abiding citizens, who ate trying to stay safe

Reply(2)
5
 

