Ford introduced a newly rounded Crown Victoria on the late-1970s-vintage Panther platform for the 1992 model year, and the Mercury Division was right there—as it so often was, from the very beginning in 1939—with a Mercurized version. The 1992-1997 Grand Marquis has become a rarity in the big self-service car graveyards I frequent, so I decided that this worn-out '93 deserved to be documented for this series.
For 2023, the Honda Civic LX is getting the boot – effectively making the Sport the new base trim. But this also means the model will become $2,100 more expensive than the previous generation. The good news is that the Sport comes with more features, though that may be of little consolation to cash-strapped buyers that had hoped the sickly global economy would result in cheaper and more practical automobiles taking the stage.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- You may remember when northwestern Elk Grove Village sponsored the Bahamas Bowl as a way to promote the largest contiguous industrial park in the country.That was back in 2018. Now they're back at it again in Elk Grove Village – this time partnering with NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski and his No. 6 Ford for next season's Chicago street course race downtown.Keselowski's car will showcase Elk Grove Village's business slogan, "Makers Wanted," for the race. The promotion is an alternate route to attracting business that seems to have worked for Elk Grove Village in the past."A lot of great initiatives here in this community that we're proud to support, and to see it grow and flourish – it's truly amazing – the largest in North America with Elk Grove business park," Keselowski said, "and manufacturing is coming back to the United States and it's because of communities like Elk Grove, and the push that you have and the leadership that you have from mayors like Mayor (Craig) Johnson."The first-of-its-kind street course race downtown through Grant Park will happen just ahead of the July 4th holiday next year.
