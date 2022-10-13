ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Joel Eisenberg

Update: Walmart Store Closings

Recent company strategies have spurred action, including nearly 1500 layoffs. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Reuters.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com,
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Oregonian

Fred Meyer owner wants to buy Safeway and Albertsons, too

Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons Companies Inc., or $34.10 per share. Kroger...
RETAIL
CBS Boston

Supermarket mega-merger: Kroger buying owner of Shaw's and Star Market

Kroger announced Friday that it plans to buy Albertsons in a nearly $25 billion deal that could change the US retail industry and impact how millions of customers buy their groceries. The deal, which is expected to close in 2024, would combine two of the largest supermarket chains in the country and create one of its largest private employers. The two companies have a combined 710,000 workers -- most of them unionized in an industry with low union rates -- nearly 5,000 stores and more than $200 billion in sales.Albertsons is the owner of Shaw's, with 55 stores in Massachusetts,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
freightwaves.com

Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?

The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Kroger and Albertsons Announce Super-Sized Supermarket Merger

Kroger announced it will acquire smaller rival Albertsons in a deal that will create a super-sized new grocery giant. The combined company could have an annual revenue of more than $200 billion and about 5,000 stores, marking one of the biggest mergers in recent years in the retail space. Shares of Albertsons (ACI) soared nearly 12% on reports of the deal. Shares of Kroger (KR) were up over 1%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Axios

Kroger pledges to reduce prices after Albertsons deal

With inflation raging, Kroger on Friday pledged to use its proposed acquisition of rival Albertsons to reduce prices. That promise could help sell the deal. Still, experts and consumer watchdogs are split on whether a combined grocery chain behemoth will ultimately come to fruition. Driving the news: On Thursday, Kroger...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices

A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
MISSOURI STATE
morningbrew.com

Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years

The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
msn.com

Beyond Meat to cut 19% of its workforce as sales, stock struggle

Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Midwest Drought Points to Little Relief for Mississippi River Shipping

A drought is spreading across the US Midwest, drying up the Mississippi River and its tributaries that serve as a critical freight artery for the country. From Iowa to Ohio, nearly a third of the region is in drought, up from a quarter a week earlier, according to Thursday’s update from the US Drought Monitor. Parched conditions have also jumped in states bordering the Mississippi, like Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

New S&P report shows Illinois with worst credit in the nation

(The Center Square) – In May, Illinois saw its credit rating from S&P Global Rating increase. But the latest newsletter from the ratings agency shows the state has the worst overall credit in the country. The S&P newsletter shows which U.S. states have increased their credit ratings and which...
ILLINOIS STATE

