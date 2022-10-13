A 50-gallon barrel, which “reeked of decaying flesh” and contained human bone fragments, was found in 43-year-old Ian Baunach’s backyard, according to charging documents. A Florida bodybuilder was jailed on murder charges after his ex-wife’s scorched remains were found in his backyard. Ian Christopher Baunach, 43,...

HENDRY COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO