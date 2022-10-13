M S International Inc. (MSI), a supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, celebrated the Grand Opening of its latest showroom and distribution center in the greater New Haven, Conn., area on Thursday, Oct. 13. Located at 4 Laser Lane, Wallingford, CT 06492, this showroom spans approximately 70,000 square feet, featuring a complete offering of MSI’s product lineup from flooring and countertops to natural stone, hardscaping materials and much more for residential and commercial markets alike.

