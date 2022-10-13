Read full article on original website
Danfoss Intends to Acquire BOCK, a German Compressor Manufacturer
On Oct. 10, Danfoss announced the intent to acquire compressor manufacturer BOCK GmbH, headquartered in Frickenhausen, Germany. Developing compressors for the natural refrigerant CO2 since 1993, BOCK is a global technology leader in the field of environmentally friendly, economical compressors. With the acquisition, Danfoss adds the world’s largest portfolio of...
MSI Opens Showroom, Distribution Center in New Haven, Conn., Area
M S International Inc. (MSI), a supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, celebrated the Grand Opening of its latest showroom and distribution center in the greater New Haven, Conn., area on Thursday, Oct. 13. Located at 4 Laser Lane, Wallingford, CT 06492, this showroom spans approximately 70,000 square feet, featuring a complete offering of MSI’s product lineup from flooring and countertops to natural stone, hardscaping materials and much more for residential and commercial markets alike.
Research Being Conducted to Identify Challenges Manufacturers Face in Missouri
At a time when supply chain issues, growing workforce needs, and rising costs are creating challenges for manufacturers across the country, a Springfield, Mo., company is conducting research to uncover insight and next steps for the sector in Missouri. Habitat Communication & Culture has partnered with Missouri Association of Manufacturers...
