Gone are the days of WWE's bra and panties matches and the women not having much time for a story to develop, as WWE has spent the past decade presenting its female talent as athletes. In 2016, WWE stopped calling its women's wrestlers "divas" and got rid of the Divas Championship. Since then it has referred to the women as WWE Superstars (just like their male counterparts) and created the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships. WWE's developmental brand, "NXT," has become a bit more suggestive in the past year, while still having competitive women's matches. Impact Wrestling and former WWE "NXT" star Kimber Lee is concerned about where things could be heading.

10 HOURS AGO