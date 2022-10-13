Read full article on original website
Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
Halloween is almost here, and we here at The Blaze want to make sure you get goosebumps. For 15 years now, we have joined forces each Halloween with local paranormal investigators, Tortured Souls Investigations. It is safe to say that in that time, we have discovered some interesting things we cannot explain.
Montana is the embodiment of what remains of the wild west and western expansion. Spend any amount of time outside Montana, and you can clearly see that Montana is still somewhat stuck in the past. A past that is known for having a very violent side to it. From the vigilantes of Bannack, native American battlefields, and the deaths of miners buried beneath the earth, Montana is no stranger to spirits and the supernatural.
This article contains no spoilers, enjoy :) It's hard to say something nice about Michael Myers. He doesn't seem even a little friendly, and excuse my language but I'd venture to say he's a straight-up jerk. Jokes aside, Michael Myers could be the most ferocious killer in all of horror. He's incredibly strong, durable and ruthless. It's no wonder why he's able to conjure fear and dread with no more than a casual stance and a piano-based theme song. This character is the personification of violent death.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
Montanans are a different breed. If you compare a guy from Malibu to a guy from say, Butte, I think you may find some differences. For instance, I doubt many people from Malibu have ever had a face-to-face encounter with a moose. Most Malibu people would either pee themselves or try to give it a hug because that's what tourists do. Montanans however, are one with nature. Let's say I blindfolded a Montanan and dropped them off in the middle of nowhere, with no supplies or nourishment. Within 2 days there would be a log cabin, a bearskin rug and a barrel of hops fermenting to make a delicious IPA.
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents to not allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
Sometimes, parents just need a break and a chance to cut loose. Typically, parents get grandparents, friends, or a babysitter to watch their kids while going out. This makes sense when the kids are young, but at what age can you leave your kids unattended at home in Montana? The answer is surprising.
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued this week after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder, officials said. Ben Delahunty, 28, was hiking this week in the Cascade Mountains, south of Leavenworth, when a boulder he was relaxing on started to slide down a cliff, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a news release.
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two years after watching his wife nearly lose half of her hand to a crossbow accident in the back country, David Mercado of Casper still gets emotional about it. “When you have somebody you love who has suffered a really bad...
People don't just come to Montana for the hunting, fishing, and fall foliage (though all three are pretty awesome) and tourists are going to need a place to stay because invariably our spare bedrooms, dorm rooms, driveways, and parking lots are all full at the moment. Come to think of it, we're full everywhere else as well. #montanaisfulldontmoveherekthx.
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
Every great movie needs a bad guy. Of course, throughout the history of film, there have been some world-class villains. Whether it's an alien from a galaxy far, far away, or some sort of deranged mask-wearing serial killer, a great bad guy is hard to beat. With Halloween just around...
It's the time of year for spooky stories, and we've got some tales that originate right here in Montana. Halloween is nearly upon us, and I am a huge fan of spooky stories. Montana has a deep history of creepy stories, from tall tales to urban legends, and we thought we would explore some of the ones we know.
Not everyone is fond of zoos. But zoo before possible euthanizing or death by other means? Well,... Besides, as you will read shortly, the new digs sound pretty swanky. And if you think you have a catchy name for the new gal on the block, they might like to hear from you.
Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
With cooler temperatures moving in and leaves changing, both the fall and Halloween seasons are upon us here in Montana, which means all kinds of candy, costumes, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spice, and everything haunted. Plus, who doesn't love a great ghost story, right?. I realize that a whole lot of...
