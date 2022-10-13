ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Fairfield Sun Times

Montana wants to be the next wine country

Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
CORVALLIS, MT
Alt 95.7

[LISTEN] Unexplained Voices of Montana Ghost Caught on Tape

Halloween is almost here, and we here at The Blaze want to make sure you get goosebumps. For 15 years now, we have joined forces each Halloween with local paranormal investigators, Tortured Souls Investigations. It is safe to say that in that time, we have discovered some interesting things we cannot explain.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Spooky Montana Mysteries and Supernatural Tales from Park Rangers

Montana is the embodiment of what remains of the wild west and western expansion. Spend any amount of time outside Montana, and you can clearly see that Montana is still somewhat stuck in the past. A past that is known for having a very violent side to it. From the vigilantes of Bannack, native American battlefields, and the deaths of miners buried beneath the earth, Montana is no stranger to spirits and the supernatural.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

What If Michael Myers Came To Montana?

This article contains no spoilers, enjoy :) It's hard to say something nice about Michael Myers. He doesn't seem even a little friendly, and excuse my language but I'd venture to say he's a straight-up jerk. Jokes aside, Michael Myers could be the most ferocious killer in all of horror. He's incredibly strong, durable and ruthless. It's no wonder why he's able to conjure fear and dread with no more than a casual stance and a piano-based theme song. This character is the personification of violent death.
MONTANA STATE
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
Alt 95.7

Hunters Need to Beware of Bear Conflicts This Season

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Is Your Boyfriend a Werewolf or Just A Montanan?

Montanans are a different breed. If you compare a guy from Malibu to a guy from say, Butte, I think you may find some differences. For instance, I doubt many people from Malibu have ever had a face-to-face encounter with a moose. Most Malibu people would either pee themselves or try to give it a hug because that's what tourists do. Montanans however, are one with nature. Let's say I blindfolded a Montanan and dropped them off in the middle of nowhere, with no supplies or nourishment. Within 2 days there would be a log cabin, a bearskin rug and a barrel of hops fermenting to make a delicious IPA.
MONTANA STATE
KTVB

Montana hiker pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder rescued near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued this week after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder, officials said. Ben Delahunty, 28, was hiking this week in the Cascade Mountains, south of Leavenworth, when a boulder he was relaxing on started to slide down a cliff, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a news release.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Alt 95.7

My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

From Convenience to Location These Are The Best Hotels In Montana

People don't just come to Montana for the hunting, fishing, and fall foliage (though all three are pretty awesome) and tourists are going to need a place to stay because invariably our spare bedrooms, dorm rooms, driveways, and parking lots are all full at the moment. Come to think of it, we're full everywhere else as well. #montanaisfulldontmoveherekthx.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building

A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Do You Know These Creepy Montana Urban Legends?

It's the time of year for spooky stories, and we've got some tales that originate right here in Montana. Halloween is nearly upon us, and I am a huge fan of spooky stories. Montana has a deep history of creepy stories, from tall tales to urban legends, and we thought we would explore some of the ones we know.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause

Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
BILLINGS, MT
Alt 95.7

Is This Famous Landmark The Most Haunted House In Montana?

With cooler temperatures moving in and leaves changing, both the fall and Halloween seasons are upon us here in Montana, which means all kinds of candy, costumes, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spice, and everything haunted. Plus, who doesn't love a great ghost story, right?. I realize that a whole lot of...
MONTANA STATE
Community Policy