Read full article on original website
Related
Evansville Indiana Northside Restaurant Closes Its Doors Just 15 Months After Opening
We're sad to report that another Evansville area restaurant has made the tough decision to close its doors. We reported back in January of 2021 that a longtime Evansville restaurant was closing its doors. Iwataya Japanese Restaurant closed up shop on its North Kentucky Avenue location after twenty years of serving sushi and other Japanese cuisines to the community.
Popular Food Truck Serving Indiana & Illinois Calling It Quits At The End of 2022
The very first thing I saw on Facebook this morning was a video announcement from one of my favorite food trucks. Simply titled 'Two Farmers Announcement', I thought maybe they were announcing a new burger or a new kind of beignet. But the words coming out of Dillon and Cloe's mouth made me sad...At first.
Kenergy Hosting a Fun Member Appreciation Event with Free Stuff in Owensboro
Thursday's going to be a really fun day in Owensboro- especially if you're a member of Kenergy. The electrical cooperative is hosting its annual Member Appreciation Day at Towne Square Mall here in town and, as always, there will be lots of FREE giveaways and food. And those giveaways involve Disney +!
UPDATED INFO: Large Warehouse Fire in Evansville – Several Roads Closed Including Parts of the Lloyd
Every firefighter in the Evansville, Indiana area is on the scene of an enormous warehouse fire. The call came in at 4:40 AM. This fire quickly spread to nearby areas, causing grass fires. Morton Warehouses at 119 N. Morton is where this multiple-alarm fire began. Evansville Fire Department spokesman Mike...
Utah Health Food Restaurant Opening Its Second Store in Evansville Indiana
In recent years we've seen an increase in the number of restaurants and smoothie shops opening up in the Evansville community. Many are geared toward those looking to make more health-conscious choices when it comes to what they are eating, including the latest restaurant to announce its arrival on Evansville's east side.
Evansville “food desert” neighborhoods visited during World Food Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier Sunday night, a new mobile neighborhood food market was launched as part of the World Food Day celebration in Evansville. Junior League’s Mobile Market went out to “food desert” neighborhoods. These areas are referred to as food deserts because there isn’t a closeby grocery story near them. Organizers say a […]
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: October 21-23
For those who love painting pumpkins with family and friends, The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. has a whole day dedicated to that very thing! On October 22, you can grab your favorite people and spend the day letting your inner artist get creative with a day of pumpkin painting. Pick your pumpkin from the patch and enjoy free paints and brushes as you make a masterpiece. Pumpkin prices vary based on size and style, and the event runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tennessee Tribune
Try your luck at Bally’s Casino in Evansville
For a great weekend excursion and a chance to cash in, head to Bally’s in Evansville, IN, approximately a three hour drive from Nashville. The casino sits along the Ohio River and offers stunning views from Cavanaugh’s On the River, a stunning fine dining restaurant. Enjoy steak, seafood, signature drinks and more. Recommended is the Blackened Neptune, consisting of a filet with grilled shrimp and crab meat, flavored with Choron sauce. The sauce can be compared with Béarnaise sauce, with the addition of tomatoes. The dish is accompanied by Parmesan herb mashed potatoes. Savor the surf ‘n turf while enjoying views of Ohio River at sunset. There are additional casual options including The Deli and Tap House.
14news.com
Garage and 3 vehicles destroyed in Ft. Branch fire
FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they were called to help with a fire in Fort Branch. It happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Main Street. Officials say a garage and three vehicles were burning when they arrived. Crews worked to...
How YOU saw the Morton Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News has been on the scene, but citizen journalists sent us pictures. Picture submissions: Viewers have sent us these videos:
14news.com
EFD battles early morning warehouse fire on N. Morton Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms Evansville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on North Morton Avenue early Monday morning. Officials with dispatch say the call came in around 4:40 a.m. They say it was a second alarm fire. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation says State...
EWSU announces S. Barker Ave. closures for Refresh Evansville project
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says there will be lane restrictions and closures along S. Barker Ave. between Claremont Ave. and B Street.
An Exciting Pickleball Tournament in Owensboro Will Benefit Beloved Local Charity
The fastest growing sport in the United States is quickly growing in popularity here in Owensboro-Daviess County as well. Local and regional pickleball players have been lining up for a huge benefit tournament taking place at Merchant Centre Court in a few weeks. That tournament, the River City Open, is...
Where Do IN, IL, and KY Rank on the List of Most and Least Safe Cities in America?
I am almost 50 years old, and I don't remember there being this much violence when I was growing up. It's possible that there is more violence these days, but it's more likely that we just didn't hear about it as much back in the day, before the 24-hour news cycle became a thing, and before we had access to the entire world. Despite what I may or may not have heard about, I always felt safe growing up in Indianapolis - I felt safe when we moved to Greenfield, IN, and I have felt safe for the past (nearly) 30 years here in Evansville. Do you feel safe in your city? How safe is your city compared to the rest of the country?
No empty kennels leaves local animal shelter seeking help
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so. “Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we […]
See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro
My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
14news.com
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a truck hit a building at St. Joseph Avenue and Columbia. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday. Driver should avoid the area. Our crew says the driver was arrested and someone else was being treated at the scene. We’ll keep you updated.
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon ceremony for Grand Re-Opening
The Henderson KY Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of a public space for the city
Shop 30+ Local Makers at Downtown Evansville, IN NoCo Markers Market
It looks like we will have beautiful fall weather this weekend to go along with the Fifth Annual NoCo Makers Market in Downtown Evansville. This popular event will showcase over 30 makers, and there will be fun activities for the kids too. 7 Day Forecast WEHT Your Weather Authority. What...
103GBF
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0