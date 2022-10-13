ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Evansville “food desert” neighborhoods visited during World Food Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier Sunday night, a new mobile neighborhood food market was launched as part of the World Food Day celebration in Evansville. Junior League’s Mobile Market went out to “food desert” neighborhoods. These areas are referred to as food deserts because there isn’t a closeby grocery story near them. Organizers say a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: October 21-23

For those who love painting pumpkins with family and friends, The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. has a whole day dedicated to that very thing! On October 22, you can grab your favorite people and spend the day letting your inner artist get creative with a day of pumpkin painting. Pick your pumpkin from the patch and enjoy free paints and brushes as you make a masterpiece. Pumpkin prices vary based on size and style, and the event runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
OWENSBORO, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Try your luck at Bally’s Casino in Evansville

For a great weekend excursion and a chance to cash in, head to Bally’s in Evansville, IN, approximately a three hour drive from Nashville. The casino sits along the Ohio River and offers stunning views from Cavanaugh’s On the River, a stunning fine dining restaurant. Enjoy steak, seafood, signature drinks and more. Recommended is the Blackened Neptune, consisting of a filet with grilled shrimp and crab meat, flavored with Choron sauce. The sauce can be compared with Béarnaise sauce, with the addition of tomatoes. The dish is accompanied by Parmesan herb mashed potatoes. Savor the surf ‘n turf while enjoying views of Ohio River at sunset. There are additional casual options including The Deli and Tap House.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Garage and 3 vehicles destroyed in Ft. Branch fire

FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they were called to help with a fire in Fort Branch. It happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Main Street. Officials say a garage and three vehicles were burning when they arrived. Crews worked to...
FORT BRANCH, IN
14news.com

EFD battles early morning warehouse fire on N. Morton Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms Evansville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on North Morton Avenue early Monday morning. Officials with dispatch say the call came in around 4:40 a.m. They say it was a second alarm fire. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation says State...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Where Do IN, IL, and KY Rank on the List of Most and Least Safe Cities in America?

I am almost 50 years old, and I don't remember there being this much violence when I was growing up. It's possible that there is more violence these days, but it's more likely that we just didn't hear about it as much back in the day, before the 24-hour news cycle became a thing, and before we had access to the entire world. Despite what I may or may not have heard about, I always felt safe growing up in Indianapolis - I felt safe when we moved to Greenfield, IN, and I have felt safe for the past (nearly) 30 years here in Evansville. Do you feel safe in your city? How safe is your city compared to the rest of the country?
GREENFIELD, IN
103GBF

See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro

My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a truck hit a building at St. Joseph Avenue and Columbia. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday. Driver should avoid the area. Our crew says the driver was arrested and someone else was being treated at the scene. We’ll keep you updated.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
