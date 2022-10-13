Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
Pritzker receives failing grade for fiscal policy from Cato
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker got a failing grade in a public policy organization’s fiscal policy report card on governors. The Cato Institute examined the tax and spending choices made by governors since 2020. Governors receiving an A grade are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, while governors receiving an F, like Pritzker, have increased taxes and spending the most.
starvedrock.media
NFIB questions Oxfam's rating Illinois No. 10 best state to work
(The Center Square) – Illinois has taken the No. 10 spot on Oxfam's Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022. But some say it doesn’t paint a full picture. The index of all data is based on laws and policies in effect as of July 1, 2022, across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The index consists of three dimensions: wage policies, which comprise 40% of the overall score; worker protection rights, which comprise 35% of the overall score; and rights to organize, which comprise 25% of the overall score. Illinois received index scores of 67.77 overall, 63.17 for wages, 53.57 for worker protection, and 95.00 for the right to organize.
starvedrock.media
WalletHub: Chicago in the top ten most affected by inflation
(The Center Square) – A new report looks at specific metrics to determine which cities are the most affected by inflation. Major cities at each end of Illinois could be doing better. The report done by WalletHub shows which cities in America are feeling the effects of rising inflation....
Comments / 0