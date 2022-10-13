ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty...
The Great Shakeout earthquake drill prepares WA

The annual worldwide Great Shakeout earthquake drill is this Thursday, Oct. 20, and starts at 10:20 a.m. PDT. The goal of the drill is to help save lives from an earthquake by practicing ‘drop, cover, and hold’ under a desk, table, or other sturdy items together as a group or individually.
