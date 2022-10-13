Read full article on original website
After years of local yarn and knitting shops closing, a new one is now opening
One by one, Wichita has lots its local yarn and knitting shops, but now it’s getting a new one in the Indian Hills Shopping Center.
Soar Hire Job Fair is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you’re looking for a job or even a career change, then an event happening Tuesday at the Uptown Hutch Mall is for you. It's the twice a year Soar Hire Job Fair and it runs from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the mall.
This steakhouse chain has just closed its last Wichita restaurant
Crews were removing signs from the building on Monday.
First Look at El Capitan Seafood & Grill
One type of restaurant east Wichita is short on is Mexican seafood. When it comes to these restaurants, many of them are found in the north and south parts of town. So welcome El Capitan Seafood & Grill, who recently opened at 410 N. Hillside. ===========. 410 N Hillside St.,...
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
WinterFest Market in Derby this Holiday
WinterFest is on December 3, 2022 from 9 am to 3 pm. WINTERFEST at Woodlawn is a holiday shopping tradition! Bring your friends to Woodlawn United Methodist, in Derby, for this FREE event. Over 65 vendors offer a wide variety of hand-crafted items, art, food, clothing, home décor, and more!
KAKE TV
'Famous doesn't mean you have the money': Loved ones need help honoring Wichita Broadway star
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Loved ones and friends of Broadway star and Wichita native Karla Burns are asking for donations to help build a custom memorial bench at her gravesite. The international performer and Wichita native died in June of 2021 after battling a prolonged illness. Burns graduated from Wichita State University before quickly rising to stardom. Friends and family who have spoken with KAKE News in the past have described Burns as gracious, resilient and a brilliant human being.
Wichita Fire Department battles 2-alarm house fire south of downtown
The Wichita Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm house fire south of Kellogg.
One of Wichita’s first trend stores is closing after more than four decades
A popular Wichita store that has been at six sites over its 41 years in business is closing and having a retirement sale.
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
New aerospace manufacturing facility coming to Kansas, creating 155 jobs
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars
Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
KWCH.com
Salvation Army winter clothing distribution starts Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army announced its south central area command will soon begin its winter clothing distribution at Salvation Army locations in Wichita, as well as Wichita Par and Recreation facilities. The Warm Hearts Distribution of coats and winter wear starts Monday, Oct. 17 and continues through...
KAKE TV
Early morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
kfdi.com
Suspect in Fatal Drive-Thru Shooting Questioned & Released
The Wichita Police Department said a man involved in a deadly shooting at a fast food drive-thru last Friday has been questioned and released. The 31-year-old man and and 35 year old Pleasure Coleman, of Wichita, reportedly got into an argument in the drive-through of the Wendy’s restaurant at Harry and Clifton. The altercation eventually turned physical, and that’s when the two men began shooting at one another. Coleman was struck and died at the scene.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KWCH.com
Mild today, much colder Monday and Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect a few clouds this morning across Kansas, otherwise more sun than clouds through the afternoon. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight as high pressure builds into the region from Canada. Much colder air moves in tonight and Monday too.
Man killed in shooting in east Wichita drive-thru
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was killed on Friday night during an altercation that started in the drive-thru of a local fast food restaurant. A news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says at 11:35 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 3600 block of E. Harry St. for a report of […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ramel Browning
Teenager Ramel Browning was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 660-9478, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
