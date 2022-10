Mug shot of Austin Gaal courtesy of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office website. Mug shot of Austin Gaal courtesy of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office website.

A man was arrested and charged after an attempted kidnapping in a Clinton County neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police were called to the Lake Arrowhead subdivision after a 14-year-old girl managed to refuse a ride from Austin Gaal, who was insistent on her coming with him, according to a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office press release.