ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Officers finds guns, flare launcher during search warrant inside Tulsa home

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9Brb_0iY4Y8nd00

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than a dozen guns and a flare launcher inside a Tulsa home.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Gilcrease Division’s IMPACT Unit executed the warrant after getting a tip about illegal guns inside a home near Pine and Harvard.

14 firearms were found inside the home. Investigators say there was enough evidence to connect three handguns, a flare launcher, and an AR-15 to Julio Urquiza.

Because Urquiza is a convicted felon, his charges are more severe.

Urquiza was arrested on three counts of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony. There were also several outstanding warrants for his arrest stemming from drug charges in 2017 and 2018.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money

A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

BA Police: Schools placed on a lockdown after juvenile was shot at a nearby hotel

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the parking lot of a Homewood Suites near Kenosha and S Garnet. Broken Arrow Police’s Ethan Hutchins confirmed to FOX23 the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Union 8th Grade Center and McAuliffe Elementary were under a 30 minute lockdown due to the shooting, Hutchins said.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal police officer returns home after paralysis

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Larry Porter is a police officer with the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department. When he woke up on Sept. 1, he couldn’t move. Porter was taken to Hillcrest Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, where he remained for three weeks before he was moved to the Kaiser Rehabilitation Center on the Hillcrest medical campus.
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car hits gas pump in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Gas pumps at an east Tulsa QuikTrip are back up and running after a car reportedly hit a pump and spilled more than two dozen gallons of diesel early Monday morning. A QuikTrip employee said the car backed into a pump station, near East 11th Street...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
77K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy