3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
hiawatha-iowa.com
N. Center Point Rd and Robins Rd/Emmons St Intersection
HIAWATHA, IA – October 14, 2022 – Starting Monday, October 17, 2022, traffic in all directions at the intersection of North Center Point Rd and Robins Rd/Emmons St will temporarily change to a four-way stop while the traffic signal mast arms are replaced. Traffic may be reduced to two lanes during the removal and reinstallation of the mast arms.
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police: Suspect was in stolen car, with meth, at casino
A 36-year-old Iowa City woman faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police found her early Monday in a stolen car with meth in a casino parking lot. Bridget Dual faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
iowa.media
Iowa City switches to new mobile parking app
Iowa City will switch its mobile parking app from Passport Parking to ParkMobile throughout October. Drivers can still use Passport until the block or parking ramp transitions to ParkMobile. The new meters will bear the ParkMobile’s green logo. After downloading the ParkMobile app, users are prompted to create an...
KCRG.com
Speed cameras updated on I-380
State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,
KWQC
2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of North Mulberry Road from 155th Street for a crash, according to a crash report. According to troopers,...
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
KCRG.com
Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:10 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near mile marker 38. Deputies arrived and located a black Subaru Legacy in the median. They believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control, causing it to strike the guardrail and roll.
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Iowa crash
UPDATE: Oct. 17, 2022, 12:27 p.m. — The victim of the fatal crash Oct. 15 in Sabula, Iowa, has been identified as Gregg Thomas O’Bryant, 61, of Sabula. EARLIER: One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway on Saturday night. One of those injured […]
KCRG.com
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
KCJJ
Coralville firefighters battle early morning blaze
Coralville firefighters battled an early morning blaze on Friday. According to a Coralville Fire Department news release, fire crews were called to 209 Holiday Road at approximately 5:10 AM. They were joined by units from Iowa City, North Liberty, and Tiffin. Fire damage was contained to a third floor apartment...
KCRG.com
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids
State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well, but they say new tax policies may slow revenue growth in the coming years.
franchising.com
Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Reopens With Sleek New Look
The restaurant and bakery is ready to serve up fan-favorite homestyle cooking following a temporary closure and remodel. CORALVILLE, IA, October 17, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ - The Coralville Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is welcoming guests back with a fresh new look starting Monday, October 24, 2022. Following a temporary closure and remodel, the restaurant located at 819 1st Avenue in Coralville is reopening and ready to serve up Perkins fan favorite homestyle cooking.
KCJJ
Armed Illinois man arrested after traffic stop near Lone Tree
An armed Illinois man has been arrested after a traffic stop near Lone Tree. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reports pulling over a 2018 BMW 760 on Highway 22 near Utah Avenue just before 2am Saturday. The vehicle had reportedly been speeding at 67 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone and crossing the fog and center line multiple times.
Red Oak Police arrest Cedar Rapids Man on Drug and Alcohol Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Francisco Flores Romero of Cedar Rapids following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Highway 71 on Sunday. During the investigation, Police took Romero into custody for OWI 1st offense, possession of Marijuana 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers transported Romero to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
Have You Seen this Hidden Bar in Cedar Rapids? [PHOTOS]
I was spending some time in Cedar Rapids over the weekend to celebrate a friend's birthday and we kind of stumbled into what might be the coolest hidden bar I've ever been to. Have you ever seen the show, Mad Men?. It stars Jon Hamm who plays Don Draper, a...
KCJJ
Theft suspect accused of turning on alleged accomplice
A suspect in an Iowa City theft case is accused of turning on his alleged accomplice once the two were caught. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Stephen Carter Sr. of Wayne Avenue and a female accomplice entered Cook’s Jewelry in Eastdale Plaza just after 10:30am on October 5th and asked to see some rings. Security video reportedly shows Carter pocketing one of the rings once the clerk looked away.
