Seen These Tattoos? Escaped Coryell County Inmate Still at Large
He's been at large since September, and now Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the list of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Authorities are hoping that by releasing photos of his tattoos posted on social media, Hogan will be captured sooner rather than later. According to KWTX, the escaped inmate has ties to both McGregor and Gatesville, Texas.
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
Will La Niña Last Longer In Texas Than Originally Expected?
We've discussed previously how La Niña could potentially affect the state of Texas in 2022. But weather predictions have also revealed that event may also continue on longer than some Texans expect. Current Weather Data For Texas. Both the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School have the...
Beware! Covid-19 Is Still Very Real In Central Texas
I hate that every couple of months I have to do an open letter to Central Texas to explain to them how severe and how dangerous COVID-19 is but most importantly how relevant COVID-19 silliness!. COVID IS STILL HERE IN CENTRAL TEXAS. I am aware that the state of Texas...
H-E-B Makes $1M Donation for 100 Years of Texas State Parks
Texas State Parks are celebrating a century of helping Texans enjoy the outdoors, and San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B is joining the party. The company has donated $1 million to Texas State Parks. 100 Years of Texas State Parks in 2023. According to the press release from Texas Parks &...
Southern Hospitality: Texas Parks Four Cities in Top Ten Best To Drive
We all have those moments in Texas while driving, don't we? Someone cuts you off, the person in front of you doesn't use their blinker, finger gestures are exchanged...to say the least, sometimes driving isn't fun. But while these moments are often when driving, it turns oout driving in the Lone Star State isn't as bad as some may think it is.
The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Texas Is…Not Chocolate?
Halloween candy is one of my favorite kinds of sweet stuff. I have fond childhood memories of sorting through my goodies from trick-or-treating, and being so excited when the biggest pile was made up of chocolate bars. Of course, as an adult, the best part of the holiday is leftover...
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Is Killeen, Texas Heading For a Pumpkin Shortage This Fall?
The gourd, the bad, and the ugly. They are all still in the pumpkin patch, but it will cost you more to take them home this year. Although pumpkin crops are smaller this season, there's not exactly a shortage - just a bigger demand resulting in higher prices for fall's favorite fruit.
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
