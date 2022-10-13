ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
msstate.edu

UN Food and Agriculture Organization formalizes agreement designating Mississippi State as Reference Center on AMR and Aquaculture Biosecurity

STARKVILLE, Miss.—The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is designating Mississippi State University as an FAO Reference Center on AMR and Aquaculture Biosecurity. The university has a long history of leading expertise in the areas of fisheries and aquaculture and previously has collaborated with the FAO in...
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

Fall Graduate Research Symposium set for Saturday

The Mississippi State Graduate Student Association, together with the MSU Graduate School, invites you to the Fall 2022 Graduate Research Symposium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday [Oct. 22] the Old Main Academic Center. The Graduate Research Symposium is an interdisciplinary forum comprised of oral and poster presentations by...
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy