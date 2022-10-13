Read full article on original website
Related
Biden pledges to codify abortion rights if Democrats win midterms: ‘I’ll sign it in January’ – live
President says his first move will be to codify Roe v Wade ‘once and for all’ – follow the latest
Ohio governor's race split by pandemic, abortion, gun rights
Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is seeking a second term as the state’s chief executive while challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat, hopes to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago.
LETTER: Trump must be held accountable for Jan. 6
Editor, Register-Mail: The most recent Jan. 6 televised hearing showed numerous clips of Trump's lawyers, DOJ Barr, and White House aides, who all testified that Donald Trump knew he'd lost the 2020 presidential election; he'd told Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, "We can't let the word out that we lost, that's too embarrassing." Several close to Trump, such as Bannon and Stone, knew and told others that Trump planned to emphatically declare himself the winner on election night;...
Radioactive waste finding raises worries at Missouri school
Radioactive waste in a creek that meanders through part of suburban St. Louis has long been suspected of causing rare cancers and other health problems for residents who live nearby
Family: Saudis sentence US citizen to 16 years over tweets
The family of an American citizen arrested in Saudi Arabia says he was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States
Comments / 0