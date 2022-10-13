Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
MIT Engineers Discover That Tiny Particles Can Work Together to Generate an Oscillating Electrical Current for Microrobotics
MIT chemical engineers discovered that tiny particles are able to work together collectively to generate an oscillating electrical current capable of being harnessed for use in microrobotics. These microparticles performed a simple chemical reaction that enables them to interact with each other by forming and bursting tiny gas bubbles. When...
Dental cavity microbes create cluster and lead to illness, scientists suggest
This coverage, which you will read shortly, will once again remind you how important oral health is. A study led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine shows that the fungus Candida albicans and the bacteria Streptococcus mutans are both involved in cavity formation. Published in...
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
A black hole collision just proved Albert Einstein’s theory as correct
Two black holes wobbling three times a second accurately proved Einstein's theory of general relativity.
Black Holes May Hide a Mind-Bending Secret About Our Universe
A blizzard of research in the last decade on the inner lives of black holes has revealed unexpected connections between two views of the cosmos. (Leonardo Santamaria/The New York Times)
Researchers create material that transforms from soft to hard when exposed to light
For the first time, researchers use only light and a catalyst to change properties such as hardness and elasticity in molecules of the same type, according to a new study published October 13 in Science. Inspired by living things like trees and shellfish, the team created a unique material that...
A major problem with fusion is solved leading us closer to a perpetual energy source
A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP) and the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wein) has found a way to control Type-I ELM plasma instabilities, which can melt the walls of fusion devices. The work is published in the journal Physical Review Letters and referenced at Phys.org.
Unit 731 Conducted Sickening Biological Experiments in Which Women and Children Became Walking Disease Incubators
Unit 731, otherwise known as Manshu Detachment 731 or Kamo Detachment was a covert unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that conducted gruesome biological and chemical experiments on live test subjects during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-45) and World War II.
scitechdaily.com
Strange Long-Lasting Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Swept Over Earth
NASA’s Swift and Fermi Missions Detect Exceptional Cosmic Blast. An unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation swept over Earth Sunday, October 9, captivating astronomers around the world. The intense emission came from a gamma-ray burst (GRB) – the most powerful class of explosions in the universe – that ranks among the most luminous events known.
Phys.org
Physicists have developed a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features
Scientists from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw in cooperation with the Military University of Technology, the Italian CNR Nanotec, the British University of Southampton and the University of Iceland obtained a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features, constructed of perovskites and liquid crystals. Their research is published in the latest Science Advances.
shiftedmag.com
What does Delta-10-THC do? A Guide to use
1 What is Delta-10? 2 What is Delta-10-THC made of? What does it mean to isomerize Delta-10? THC has the ability to get you high because it interacts with your body’s Endocannabinoid System, which controls diverse health functions. Buy delta 10 THC cartridge, also known as natural cannabinoid (natural...
ScienceBlog.com
‘We’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Before:’ Black Hole Spews Out Material Years After Shredding Star
In October 2018, a small star was ripped to shreds when it wandered too close to a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away from Earth. Though it may sound thrilling, the event did not come as a surprise to astronomers who occasionally witness these violent incidents while scanning the night sky.
NASA Unveils Mind-Blowing Image of Asteroid After DART Impact
NASA shared a crazy photo of the Dimorphos asteroid. The photo was taken prior to the asteroid being blasted out of orbit. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) smashed into the large asteroid as a test late last month. The mission went successfully, and Dimorphos changed course after the impact as expected.
traveltomorrow.com
Researchers developed a low-cost device that converts the slightest breeze into electricity
Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore published a paper in the Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing journal, presenting a device they developed which can transform even the slightest breeze into energy. The team, led by Professor Yang Yaowen, structural engineer and Associate Chair of the NTU School...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Previously Unknown Plant Mechanism – And Its Impact Could Be Enormous
Scientists find that meiotic exit in Arabidopsis is driven by P-body-mediated inhibition of translation. A previously unidentified mechanism for reprogramming gene expression during the transition when one cell differentiates into another has been uncovered by Albert Cairó, Karel Riha, and their colleagues. The mechanism occurs at the conclusion of meiosis, a specialized cell division required for sexual reproduction, and allows germ cells and pollen to differentiate.
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers may have detected the most powerful flash of light ever seen. The so-called gamma-ray burst was also the nearest ever observed.
Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine
A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System
An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
Phys.org
The complex Maxwell stress tensor theorem: A novel scenery underlying electromagnetic optical forces
Optical manipulation of matter by using the mechanical action of light is one of the vibrant subjects of micro and nanoscience. In 2018 the Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to Arthur Ashkin for the invention and development of optical tweezers. The Maxwell stress tensor (MST), which expresses the conservation...
