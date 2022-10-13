ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
scitechdaily.com

Strange Long-Lasting Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Swept Over Earth

NASA’s Swift and Fermi Missions Detect Exceptional Cosmic Blast. An unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation swept over Earth Sunday, October 9, captivating astronomers around the world. The intense emission came from a gamma-ray burst (GRB) – the most powerful class of explosions in the universe – that ranks among the most luminous events known.
Phys.org

Physicists have developed a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features

Scientists from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw in cooperation with the Military University of Technology, the Italian CNR Nanotec, the British University of Southampton and the University of Iceland obtained a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features, constructed of perovskites and liquid crystals. Their research is published in the latest Science Advances.
shiftedmag.com

What does Delta-10-THC do? A Guide to use

1 What is Delta-10? 2 What is Delta-10-THC made of? What does it mean to isomerize Delta-10? THC has the ability to get you high because it interacts with your body’s Endocannabinoid System, which controls diverse health functions. Buy delta 10 THC cartridge, also known as natural cannabinoid (natural...
traveltomorrow.com

Researchers developed a low-cost device that converts the slightest breeze into electricity

Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore published a paper in the Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing journal, presenting a device they developed which can transform even the slightest breeze into energy. The team, led by Professor Yang Yaowen, structural engineer and Associate Chair of the NTU School...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a Previously Unknown Plant Mechanism – And Its Impact Could Be Enormous

Scientists find that meiotic exit in Arabidopsis is driven by P-body-mediated inhibition of translation. A previously unidentified mechanism for reprogramming gene expression during the transition when one cell differentiates into another has been uncovered by Albert Cairó, Karel Riha, and their colleagues. The mechanism occurs at the conclusion of meiosis, a specialized cell division required for sexual reproduction, and allows germ cells and pollen to differentiate.
The Independent

Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine

A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System

An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.

