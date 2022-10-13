With no major issues during training camp and through six preseason games, it was certainly a shock to hear that Rick Bowness had tested positive for COVID and would not be behind the bench for the season opener. The Jets went onto a 4-1 win with associate coach Scott Arniel calling the shots against the Rangers. Bowness will not be available again tonight against the Stars and the earliest he could be back will be for Wednesday's battle with the Avalanche in Denver. Bowness has given each of his coaches a lot of responsibilities and so the Jets look to be in good hands as they went for his return.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO