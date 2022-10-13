Read full article on original website
NHL
LA Kings @ Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look to keep rolling after picking up their first win of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Little Ceasars Arena (Detroit, MI) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team...
NHL
Bruins Recall Dan Renouf
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 16, that the team has recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from Providence. Renouf, 28, skated in four games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2021-22. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman has appeared in 23 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche, totaling three assists for three points. The Pickering, Ontario native was originally signed to a two-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings in March of 2016.
NHL
Devils Busy Week Starts with Practice | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey plays every other night this week, get the latest from practice in the Devils Notebook. After a day off on Sunday, the Devils begin their work week with a practice at Prudential Center this morning. ,. Practice begins at 11 a.m. and the club is looking to put...
NHL
Schmaltz out 6-8 weeks for Coyotes with upper-body injury
Center left season opener in first period; Timmins day to day. Nick Schmaltz is out 6-8 weeks for the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury. The center left Arizona's season-opening 6-2 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 13 after playing 2:26 in the first period. His 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) last season were an NHL career high and second on the Coyotes behind Clayton Keller (63 points; 28 goals, 35 assists).
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens return home after a two-game weekend road trip to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Monday. The Habs are looking for a reversal of fortunes after dropping both games of their back-to-back on Friday and Saturday nights. After falling 3-0 to the Red Wings in their home opener on Friday, Montreal lost 3-1 to the Washington Capitals in the U.S. capital on Saturday.
NHL
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
NHL
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Canucks
Coming off a 5-2 opening night victory, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0) will host Bruce Boudreau's Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Game time is 4:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an...
NHL
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars
The home opening win over the New York Rangers provided a big boost for the Winnipeg Jets, but the schedule doesn't get any easier going forward. Tonight marks the beginning of a stretch that sees the Jets play six of their next eight games away from home, with the first stop coming in Dallas against the Stars.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 15 vs. Columbus
A lot has changed, yet a lot has stayed the same as the St. Louis Blues get set to open the 2022-23 regular-season on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jacket at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). Missing is David Perron and Tyler Bozak. Perron signed with the...
NHL
PWHPA imitates Tanev, sees ghost in latest headshots
Women hockey players take new variations of famous wide-eye photo. Brandon Tanev has everyone seeing ghosts. The Seattle Kraken forward's headshots went viral the past two seasons for its wide-eyed nature. When asked about it by the media in February of 2021, Tanev joked he "actually did see a ghost" while taking the photo.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils for first road game of season
NEWARK, N.J. -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their first road game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday night when they face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ DAL
With no major issues during training camp and through six preseason games, it was certainly a shock to hear that Rick Bowness had tested positive for COVID and would not be behind the bench for the season opener. The Jets went onto a 4-1 win with associate coach Scott Arniel calling the shots against the Rangers. Bowness will not be available again tonight against the Stars and the earliest he could be back will be for Wednesday's battle with the Avalanche in Denver. Bowness has given each of his coaches a lot of responsibilities and so the Jets look to be in good hands as they went for his return.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 3
From Knight's eye-popping save to a pair of goals on the power play, here are five takeaways from Saturday's win in Buffalo. Make it two for the Florida Panthers. Finding success right out of the gate, the Panthers picked up their second straight win to start their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17
* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
NHL
CH Weekly: Oct. 17 to 23
MONTREAL -- It's a big week for the Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the team. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad starts a four-game homestand on Monday night with a matchup against Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins. It...
NHL
Oshie, Capitals top Canadiens for first win of season
WASHINGTON -- T.J. Oshie had a goal and an assist, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 at Capital One Arena on Saturday for their first win of the season. Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha scored for Washington (1-2-0), which avoided its first 0-3 start since the 2012-13...
NHL
NHL statement on Ian Cole
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it had concluded its investigation into anonymous allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole, having found no evidence to substantiate the allegations. The investigation of the allegations, which were made anonymously in a social media...
